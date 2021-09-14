Fil-Am VMA winners Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie attend Met Gala; Saweetie outfit honors Pinoy flag

MANILA, Philippines — A day after winning their Moonmens at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021, Filipino-American performers Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie graced the red carpet of the annual Met Gala in New York.

On her Met Gala debut, Rodrigo wore a lacy Saint Laurent bodysuit with ostrich feather-lined off-shoulder top and black briefs underneath. She completed her look with matching metallic drop earrings and bracelets and strappy peep toe pumps.

Saweetie, meanwhile, donned a revealing, shimmering red Christian Cowan dress with asymmetrical cutout in the front and thigh-high slit. The dress comes with a sheer train. Completing her look were the metallic earrings, bracelet and rings that adorned each finger with embellished, long nails.

"I have two flags draped delicately on my body," she told the press at the red carpet. "One of them is the Black American Heritage flag and the other is the Filipino flag 'cause I'm Black and Filipino, and that's what makes me an American girl."

Rodrigo's "Driver's License" was named Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs. It was the first song released from her debut album "Sour." She was also named Best New Artist at the VMAs.

Filipino-American rapper Saweetie's “Best Friend” music video, featuring Doja Cat, won Best Art Direction by Alec Contestabile.

Each year, the Met Gala is held with a theme. This year, the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" which highlights American fashion.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 and is held annually to raise funds for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, United States.

