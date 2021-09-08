'Each otherâ€™s forever': Lily Collins shares details of 'fairytale' wedding with Charlie McDowell









































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
'Each other’s forever': Lily Collins shares details of 'fairytale' wedding with Charlie McDowell

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 4:35pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Lily Collins tied the knot with director Charlie McDowell in a "fairytale" wedding ceremony in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.



In her Instagram account, the "Emily in Paris" star shared three photos of the celebration. 



“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,” Lily wrote. 



Lily wore a long-sleeved, hooded lace gown by Ralph Lauren.



The ceremony was held in Dunton Hot Springs, a remote resort that includes 12 luxury cabins and a bathhouse with natural warm water.



Situated just outside Telluride, the remote resort was an 1800s ghost town that now includes 12 luxury cabins in an alpine valley with a stunning view of 14,000-foot mountain peaks, rivers and meadows.



Collins previously announced her engagement in September 2020, posting a picture of her bezel-set ring.



“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” the actress captioned one of the shots, taken by Cedar & Pines Photography.



Lily dated Charlie for over a year after getting engaged in September 2020. She previously dated Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner and Zac Efron while Charlie dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

