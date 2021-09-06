







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
In photos: How to rock virtual calls in ‘70s style

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 9:13pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
In photos: How to rock virtual calls in â€˜70s style
In time for September, the fashion month and title of a 1979 Earth, Wind & Fire disco hit, here are some ways to pull off ‘70s looks without needing much.
Photo release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Along with florals, long denim skirts, head scarves, islander accessories and pristine white bags, ‘70s fashion is back on trend, according to Vogue.



In time for September, the fashion month and title of a 1979 Earth, Wind & Fire disco hit, here are some ways to pull off ‘70s looks without needing much.



In fact, in the following cases, all you need are just comfortable shirts, denim jackets and pants that can help you transition in style from virtual calls to grocery runs, shorts errands —  and even a brief weekend getaway.



Full-on jacket + statement jewelry



 







Full-on denim jacket + big earrings. In this virtual call with Boy Abunda (left), the author wears a denim jacket paired with sequined hoops reminiscent of ‘70s disco. With a special focus on styles from the ‘70s, the Levi’s Women’s 70s High is inspired by the brand's archives. 

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo













Jacket on shoulders + statement necklace: If it's hot and you don't want to wear a jacket, especially for an afternoon Zoom call (such as this one with OPM icon Ben&Ben), you can instantly dress up a simple shirt by simply putting the jacket over your shoulders and juxtaposing its casual look with a couture vintage neckpiece to look sophisticated.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo









 







In envisioning a greener 2030, Avon Philippines aims to continuously come up with sustainable products (such as lingerie made of recycled lace and organic cotton; watches with vegan leather straps; ecoresin jewelry and bag straps that dabble as face mask holders) that help reduce carbon footprint.

Avon Philippines via Instagram









 



Half-jacket + statement shirt







If you feel like a statement shirt is not enough but putting on a jacket would be too uncomfortable, put on the jacket in one arm to still show your statement shirt underneath, just like what this author did in this Zoom call with singer-actor Ronnie Liang.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo











 







If you don't have a denim jacket or find it too hot to wear one, you can put a button-down shirt over a T-shirt (left). Statement shirts with big prints (center) or quirky stripes that highlight the upper body (right) would also look well on a virtual class. As the trend of high-waist jeans continues, the Levi’s Women’s 70s High features a super-high waist with a zip fly, and comes in both non-stretch denim with Tencel and stretch organic cotton denim. One can match the High Waisted Crop Flare High Light with a white blouse tucked in and light-colored running shoes. The High Waisted Crop Flare Nip at the Bud has a darker wash that goes great with a neutral toned top and white retro sneakers. The High Waisted Crop Flare Let’s Get It has that classic wide hem look. The 70s High Flare Sonoma Train will give you legs for days. The Cropped Jordie Tee Inner Peace Peach Bloom and white sneakers are enough to complete your look. 

Photo release









 



Statement shoulders or collars







Since only the upper body, or in most cases, only the shoulders, are shown in a virtual call, if you want your denim jacket to standout, you can wear one in a dark shade or have it personalized with shoulder accents, just like how this Levi's jacket (left) was customized. The brand's new '70s collection also includes dressy cotton blouses (right) with noticeable upper body details such as wide sleeves and collars.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Photo release









 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DENIM FASHION TRENDS
                                                      FASHION TRENDS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: How to rock virtual calls in &lsquo;70s style
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
In photos: How to rock virtual calls in ‘70s style


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In time for September, the fashion month and title of a 1979 Earth, Wind & Fire disco hit, here are some ways to pull off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A straight male shared how he successfully ventured in microblading or the art of eyebrow tattooing making him one of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juliana Palermo gets married in gown worth only P5K
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Juliana Palermo gets married in gown worth only P5K


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Former sexy actress Juliana Palermo revealed that she bought her gown online for only P5,000. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The genius business magnate Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Aficionado perfume and personal care, ventured into the F&B business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Orange to Red to Pink
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
From Orange to Red to Pink


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Hermès takes its second step in beauty with Rose Hermès, eight silky blushes and three rosy lip enhancers all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cristy Fermin slams Jinkee Pacquiao for P1.5M OOTD; Jinkee posts about jealousy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Cristy Fermin slams Jinkee Pacquiao for P1.5M OOTD; Jinkee posts about jealousy


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
After getting criticized by veteran columnist Cristy Fermin, Jinkee Pacquiao took to her social media to post about jeal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with