In photos: How to rock virtual calls in â€˜70s style

In photos: How to rock virtual calls in ‘70s style

In time for September, the fashion month and title of a 1979 Earth, Wind & Fire disco hit, here are some ways to pull off ‘70s looks without needing much.

MANILA, Philippines — Along with florals, long denim skirts, head scarves, islander accessories and pristine white bags, ‘70s fashion is back on trend, according to Vogue.

In fact, in the following cases, all you need are just comfortable shirts, denim jackets and pants that can help you transition in style from virtual calls to grocery runs, shorts errands — and even a brief weekend getaway.

Full-on jacket + statement jewelry

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Full-on denim jacket + big earrings. In this virtual call with Boy Abunda (left), the author wears a denim jacket paired with sequined hoops reminiscent of ‘70s disco. With a special focus on styles from the ‘70s, the Levi’s Women’s 70s High is inspired by the brand's archives.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Jacket on shoulders + statement necklace: If it's hot and you don't want to wear a jacket, especially for an afternoon Zoom call (such as this one with OPM icon Ben&Ben), you can instantly dress up a simple shirt by simply putting the jacket over your shoulders and juxtaposing its casual look with a couture vintage neckpiece to look sophisticated.

Half-jacket + statement shirt

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo If you feel like a statement shirt is not enough but putting on a jacket would be too uncomfortable, put on the jacket in one arm to still show your statement shirt underneath, just like what this author did in this Zoom call with singer-actor Ronnie Liang.





Photo release If you don't have a denim jacket or find it too hot to wear one, you can put a button-down shirt over a T-shirt (left). Statement shirts with big prints (center) or quirky stripes that highlight the upper body (right) would also look well on a virtual class. As the trend of high-waist jeans continues, the Levi’s Women’s 70s High features a super-high waist with a zip fly, and comes in both non-stretch denim with Tencel and stretch organic cotton denim. One can match the High Waisted Crop Flare High Light with a white blouse tucked in and light-colored running shoes. The High Waisted Crop Flare Nip at the Bud has a darker wash that goes great with a neutral toned top and white retro sneakers. The High Waisted Crop Flare Let’s Get It has that classic wide hem look. The 70s High Flare Sonoma Train will give you legs for days. The Cropped Jordie Tee Inner Peace Peach Bloom and white sneakers are enough to complete your look.

Statement shoulders or collars