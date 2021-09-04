







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 11:54am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars
Edwin Lisa, founder of Edwin Lisa Eyebrow Embroidery 
Edwin Lisa via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A straight male shared how he successfully ventured in microblading or the art of eyebrow tattooing making him one of the pioneers to bring the fashion to the Philippines. 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Edwin Lisa, founder of Edwin Lisa Eyebrow Embroidery which now has four branches in the country, said he was originally a barber before going to Singapore to study the cosmetic tattooing of eyebrow.  



“Originally I was a barber. After three years working in a barbershop, I was able to buy a place where I built my own shop. That was the time I transitioned from being a barber to a hairstylist,” he said. 



“Before I became a hairstylist dumaan ako sa butas ng karayom for me to learn the business. How can I please my female customers given that I am a straight man?” he added. 






Until he adopted to the customers and learned more salon procedures.  



“I was able to adapt their character. It made it easier for me to talk with my clients and sell my services. Aside from hair-cutting, I learned to do rebond, curl and other treatments done in a hair salon,” he said. 



Edwin also admitted that it was hard for him at first to get customers for microblading until the customers understand the true beauty of the art. 



“At first it was difficult to explain to people what is microblading. Their first perception is that this is a typical tattoo that last for lifetime,” he said. 



Now, the country has a growing market in microblading and Edwin wants to share his knowledge to others. He is offering scholarship to those who wants to learn microblading.



“All they have to pay is the materials they will use during the training. The rest is for free,” he said. 



To apply, visit edwinlisabrows.com or send email to edwinlisabrows@gmail.com.    


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MICROBLADING EYEBROWS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
