Straight man shares how he became successful in the art of microblading, looks for scholars

MANILA, Philippines — A straight male shared how he successfully ventured in microblading or the art of eyebrow tattooing making him one of the pioneers to bring the fashion to the Philippines.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Edwin Lisa, founder of Edwin Lisa Eyebrow Embroidery which now has four branches in the country, said he was originally a barber before going to Singapore to study the cosmetic tattooing of eyebrow.

“Originally I was a barber. After three years working in a barbershop, I was able to buy a place where I built my own shop. That was the time I transitioned from being a barber to a hairstylist,” he said.

“Before I became a hairstylist dumaan ako sa butas ng karayom for me to learn the business. How can I please my female customers given that I am a straight man?” he added.

Until he adopted to the customers and learned more salon procedures.

“I was able to adapt their character. It made it easier for me to talk with my clients and sell my services. Aside from hair-cutting, I learned to do rebond, curl and other treatments done in a hair salon,” he said.

Edwin also admitted that it was hard for him at first to get customers for microblading until the customers understand the true beauty of the art.

“At first it was difficult to explain to people what is microblading. Their first perception is that this is a typical tattoo that last for lifetime,” he said.

Now, the country has a growing market in microblading and Edwin wants to share his knowledge to others. He is offering scholarship to those who wants to learn microblading.

“All they have to pay is the materials they will use during the training. The rest is for free,” he said.

To apply, visit edwinlisabrows.com or send email to edwinlisabrows@gmail.com.