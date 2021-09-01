







































































 




   

   









Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors
Joel Cruz ventures into the F&B business with Takoyatea by Joel Cruz.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                     

                        

                           
Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The genius business magnate Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Aficionado perfume and personal care, ventured into the F&B business in 2020 with his Takoyatea by Joel Cruz.



Takoyatea by Joel Cruz, which offers Japanese street food items like takoyaki and milk tea, was launched in October last year. “Takoyatea” is a play on the words takoyaki and milk tea. The name Joel Cruz was added, as suggested by friends, to add immediate recall and brand differentiation, riding on the success of the Aficionado label of franchising. The brand name “Takoyatea by Joel Cruz” is registered with the Intellectual Property Office.



“The brand uses the turquoise green color, which is a combination of the hot color yellow and cool color blue since the business is selling both hot food and cold beverages,” explained Roy Redondo, Joel’s assistant.







Gyudon beef with egg







Takoyaki is a famous Japanese street food that started in Osaka, Japan, in the 1930s. “Tako” in Japanese means octopus, and “yaki” means grilled. Milk tea is a popular drink that started in the ’80s in Taiwan and is the rage now all over the world. It is a combination of tea with milk and “pearls,” or boba (tapioca or sago). Takoyaki and milk tea are personal favorites of Joel and he never misses a bite or a sip whenever he travels to their countries of origin.



Joel was hands-on in the conceptualization to implementation of Takoyatea. He even hired a Japanese-trained Filipino chef and added more Japanese menu items like okonomiyaki, the Japanese pancake with vegetables and seafood;  donburi (rice bowls) like oyakodon, tonkatsu, gyudon, chicken teriyaki, and karaage, or Japanese fried chicken. There’s also chasu ramen and tan tan or tantanmen ramen perfectly paired with gyoza.



Takoyatea started as a home-based business selling takeaway food online in the vicinity of Manila and Quezon City. Joel soon opened a brick-and-mortar store on the corner of Sisa and Retiro Streets, Sampaloc, Manila, right next to the Aficionado headquarters. It was opened for both dine-in and takeout orders. Friends and existing Aficionado business partners showed interest in franchising the business, and soon stores started opening in provincial areas and other parts of Metro Manila. They have currently opened more than 30 stores nationwide and counting.



Takoyatea by Joel Cruz also partnered with mall partners like SM, Waltermart, Ever, Target Mall in Sta. Rosa, and Gaisano in the South.  Food delivery app Foodpanda is a partner for express deliveries and soon via Grab Food.



Takoyatea by Joel Cruz offers a combination of savory and sweet flavors that satisfy and excite your taste buds. Naturallement, we smell food before we indulge in it, just like perfume satisfies our sense of smell and well-being. Try it, dahlings!







Okonomiyaki







For store locations and franchise inquiries, check Facebook page Takoyatea PH or call Globe 0917-822-7825, or Smart 0949-992-9693.



Oh, and before I forget, palanggas, The Famous Aficionado will hold its 21st anniversary on Sept. 5.







Takoyatea by Joel Cruz’s tantan ramen











Best-selling Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl











Chasu ramen











Coffee jelly











Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
53 minutes ago

                              
                              
Joel Cruz: From fragrances to flavors


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The genius business magnate Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Aficionado perfume and personal care, ventured into the F&B business...

                                                         


      

         

            
