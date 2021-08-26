Cristy Fermin slams Jinkee Pacquiao for P1.5M OOTD; Jinkee posts about jealousy

MANILA, Philippines — After getting criticized by veteran columnist Cristy Fermin, Jinkee Pacquiao took to her social media account to post about jealousy.

Cristy took a swipe at Jinkee recently after it was reported that boxing champion and politician Manny Pacquiao’s wife wore an outfit allegedly worth around P1.5 million during last Sunday's Pacquiao-Ugas bout in Las Vegas.

“Kung mayroon siyang pakialam, dapat 'di niya inilalantad ang kanyang kayamanan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga kagamitan. At, wala pong kahihiyan si Jinkie Pacquiao... Andami-daming nagugutom na pamilya, andaming walang pambabara sa lalamunan patungo sa bituka, ipagpaparadahan mo lahat ng binibili mo.. Wala ka sa timing, hindi ka marunong umunawa sa sitwasyon ng mundo ngayon,” Cristy said.

In her Instagram account, Jinkee posted a photo of her saying: “Some people have so little going on in their lives, they would rather discuss yours.”



“Remember, people only rain on your parade because they're jealous of your sun and tired of their shade. Spread Love! We should love one another, for GOD is love! God is good all the time!” she added.

She also posted a Bible verse, saying: “Proverbs 14:30 ‘A peaceful heart leads to a healthy body; jealousy is like cancer in the bones."

Aaccording to reports, Jinkee's Zimmermann mini dress that she wore during her husband's fight allegedly costs P34,774, while her Mini Lady Dior pink alligator bag has been estimated to be worth P406,726. Her accessories, meanwhile, reportedly included an 18-karat yellow gold Tiffany and Co. bracelet worth $1950 or P97,710; and a City HardWear diamond pave, 18k yellow gold bracelet pegged at $18,500 or P926,998.