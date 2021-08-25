







































































 




   

   









Olivia Rodrigo wears same Britney Spears dress in new music video
International pop stars Britney Spears and Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo wears same Britney Spears dress in new music video

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 7:05pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo paid tribute to pop star Britney Spears by wearing the same outfit which Britney wore at the 2003 American Music Awards in her new music video "Brutal."



In the new music video released yesterday, Olivia was seen wearing the same Roberto Cavalli outfit Britney wore. 



The similarities was first noticed by fashion writer Evan Ross Katz and posted it on his Instagram account.



“Olivia Rodrigo (2021) and Britney Spears (2003) both wearing Look 31, a corset dress draped in chiffon and bead fringe, from Roberto Cavalli’s SS03 collection,” he said. 



 










 



This was not the first time that Olivia wore a familiar Britney outfit. Earlier this year, Olivia and her friend Iris Apatow twinned in “Dump Him” T-shirts first worn by Britney in 2000s. 



 






 



Earlier this month, Olivia expressed her support to the embattled pop star over her conservatorship.



According to GQ Magazine report, Olivia said she has been following Britney’s battle very closely and she finds it horrific. 



"The Britney stuff was just horrific, and I've been following it very closely," she said. 



"I think it's just so awful. I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it's still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that's an important paradigm that I hope that we'll be able to break in the coming generations," she added.



RELATED: Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Olivia Rodrigo wears same Britney Spears dress in new music video
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
