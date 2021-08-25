







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
It's a wonderful life at SM MOA drive-in cinema
Indonesian Embassy in Manila Chargé D’Affaires Widya Rahmanto (left), Social and Culture Section Minister-Counselor Teguh Wiweko (right), Philippine Dyslexia Foundation’s Reina Pante and FDCP External Affairs Officer Julienne Marie Calugcug
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                     

                        

                           
It's a wonderful life at SM MOA drive-in cinema

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - August 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The Indonesian Embassy of Manila, in partnership with SM Cinema and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), recently held an exclusive screening of the well-known Indonesian film Wonderful Life at the SM Mall of Asia Drive-in Cinema.



Wonderful Life by Indonesian filmmaker Agus Makkie is a super-heartwarming family drama, dahlings, about the journey of a single parent named Amalia in raising her only son, Aqil, who is diagnosed with dyslexia. The story revolves around the mother and son’s quest to finding the cure to Aqil’s difficulties in school and in life due to his specific learning disorder.



“Through the film, the embassy aimed to raise awareness on the issues and challenges in responding to the needs of special children, in an effort to be certain that no child will be neglected,” explained mega director Makkie.



Indonesian Embassy officials led by Charge d’Affaires Widya Rahmanto, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Philippine Dyslexia Foundation attended the film screening.



SM Cinema Drive-in at SM Mall of Asia always allows us to be part of one of the most exciting cross-cultural events like this film screening of Wonderful Life.



Leave it to SM, palanggas, to bring us all the art and cultural events happening in different Asian countries.




 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FDCP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Buwan ng Wika': Bayong bags that make a statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
'Buwan ng Wika': Bayong bags that make a statement


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bayong bags are back in fashion but with a modern touch!

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Enchong Dee apologized to Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) PTDA Partylist Representative Claudine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lilianna Manahan brings on the funk
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Lilianna Manahan brings on the funk


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
It was a series of dance parties on Instagram Live that would set Lilianna Manahan on a trajectory of creating jewelry that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shoppine online for plantita fashion, workout gear & local designers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Shoppine online for plantita fashion, workout gear & local designers


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
I’ll let you in on a secret: one side effect of all these lockdowns is that I’ve discovered how easy and convenient...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan brightens up Makati&rsquo;s &lsquo;Festival of Lights&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan brightens up Makati’s ‘Festival of Lights’


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
What a breath of fresh air to listen to the soothing, cool voice of the iconic Jose Mari Chan, palanggas, especially during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Fashion tips from COS, H&M&rsquo;s UK brand now in the Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Fashion tips from COS, H&M’s UK brand now in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
London-based fashion brand COS opened its first store in the Philippines last June 25 at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with