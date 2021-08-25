It's a wonderful life at SM MOA drive-in cinema

The Indonesian Embassy of Manila, in partnership with SM Cinema and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), recently held an exclusive screening of the well-known Indonesian film Wonderful Life at the SM Mall of Asia Drive-in Cinema.

Wonderful Life by Indonesian filmmaker Agus Makkie is a super-heartwarming family drama, dahlings, about the journey of a single parent named Amalia in raising her only son, Aqil, who is diagnosed with dyslexia. The story revolves around the mother and son’s quest to finding the cure to Aqil’s difficulties in school and in life due to his specific learning disorder.

“Through the film, the embassy aimed to raise awareness on the issues and challenges in responding to the needs of special children, in an effort to be certain that no child will be neglected,” explained mega director Makkie.

Indonesian Embassy officials led by Charge d’Affaires Widya Rahmanto, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Philippine Dyslexia Foundation attended the film screening.

