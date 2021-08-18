







































































 




   







   















Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) PTDA Partylist Representative Claudine Diana Bautista at her wedding
Michael Cinco via Instagram, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2021 - 6:08pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enchong Dee apologized to Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) PTDA Partylist Representative Claudine Diana Bautista over a tweet about the congresswoman’s wedding dress and alleged lavish wedding.



In a tweet last night, Dee said: "I have been reckless in the tweet I posted and I take full responsibility for my lapse in judgment.”



"With deep regret, I woul like to apologize to Congresswoman Claudine Bautista, her husband, their families, and the Dumper Partylist. I reacted based on impulse without thinking of the consequences nor the harm it may cause,” he added.



According to him, the experience made him realize to always research first before speaking.



"I learned that as dutiful citizens, we must always fact-check our statements to avoid sensationalism and the spread of false news. I will take this opportunity to reflect on the wrong I have done and use this opportunity to better myself in being more discerning of my actions."



 






 



Enchong’s apology came after tweeting last August 14: "The money for commuters and drivers went to her wedding. Let’s not prolong this conversation and don’t say otherwise."



On the same day, actress Agot Isidro, along with other netizens, criticized the congresswoman’s gown by international fashion designer Michael Cinco and alleged lavish wedding in the exclusive Balesin Island to be "insensitive" amid the pandemic.



"That gown alone can feed hundred of families of displaced drivers. And you’re representing which sector again, Cong. Claudine Bautista? [Woman shrugging emoji]," wrote Agot as caption of her retweeted post.



She retweeted the post of Filipino drag activist @deedeeholliday_ on August 14.



 






 



The DeeDee Holiday's post came with screenshots of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco's (@Michael5inco) Instagram post of Bautista wearing his "couture beaded wedding gown" on her wedding day held in a "lavish private island in Balesin.”



 










 



Agot was not the only one who commented about the wedding gown.



Comedian-actress Pokwang (@Pokwang27) also took note of the gown worn by the daughter of Davao Occidental Governor Claude Bautista.



"Ok, ano na? Ang class ng representative ng mga drivers ha, naka-Michael Cinco na wedding gown. Eh 'di wow!!! BONGGA KA DAI!! BONGGA KA DAI!! Beep! Beep! Tabiiii! Ang masasagasaan eh 'di sorry," she said in a now deleted tweet.



Talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz (@ogiediaz) also retweeted Holliday's post. In a separate post that contained IG screenshots of floral events designer Gideon Hermosa, he wrote, "Grabe si Ate na representative ng mga drivers. Baka naman me accomplishment siya during pandemic, pakilatag ang resibo."



 






 



DUMPER PTDA has since posted about its claimed achievements, including allegedly inoculating 18,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and a progress report bearing Bautista's face.



On Facebook, DUMPER PTDA describes itself as "the voice of public utility drivers and commuters in the Philippine Congress."



 






 





                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Congresswoman draws flak over Michael Cinco gown, Balesin wedding; Enchong Dee apologizes


                              

Actor Enchong Dee apologized to Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) PTDA Partylist Representative Claudine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lilianna Manahan brings on the funk


                              

It was a series of dance parties on Instagram Live that would set Lilianna Manahan on a trajectory of creating jewelry that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shoppine online for plantita fashion, workout gear & local designers


                              

I'll let you in on a secret: one side effect of all these lockdowns is that I've discovered how easy and convenient...

                                                         


      

         

            
Jose Mari Chan brightens up Makati's 'Festival of Lights'


                              

What a breath of fresh air to listen to the soothing, cool voice of the iconic Jose Mari Chan, palanggas, especially during...

                                                         


      

         

            
WATCH: Fashion tips from COS, H&M's UK brand now in the Philippines


                              

London-based fashion brand COS opened its first store in the Philippines last June 25 at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls


                              

A Las Vegas doctor became the first Filipino-American to have her own Barbie doll modeled after her. 

                                                         


      

         

            
