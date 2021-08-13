Top picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 catwalk challenge

MANILA, Philippines — After the headshot and intro video challenges, the Miss Universe Philippines organization, together with the votes cast on the online poll, made its first cut and announced the candidates who advanced to the Top 75.

Their next task was to submit a one-minute video that would capture their pasarela skills. While it was apparent who had resources and/or connections, the girls did a good job of giving the online community a glimpse into their catwalk skills.

Some videos looked like travelogue shorts, others like commercial shoots, while a few really captured viewers' attention due to impeccable cinematography and editing. It's short for saying who went to slay and who merely went to play.

Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province leads the pack with a superbly shot montage atop the unfinished Cordoba Bridge in her home province. The drone shots were well captured and the montage splicing was equally outstanding. While some made this a political issue, we must remember that she's not running for a political office. This is pageant material, so let's talk pageant issues and leave politics for next year's elections.

Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna is equally stunning in a beautifully shot and compiled montage from Palazzo Verde. While the shots showed the expanse of the former Fernwood Gardens, the entire video concentrated on her gait and moods, which translated effortlessly on camera.

Christelle Abello of Aklan makes a splendid comeback! Armed with the know-how and experience from her previous MUPh journey, she made a strong showing in motion. And her muscular definitions gave us an idea of the work she had been doing behind the camera.

Izabella Jasmine Umali of the City of Manila was a revelation! Her beautiful visage was even more captivating in motion. Plus, she endeavored to display varied emotions and expressions throughout the shoot.

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan did not disappoint. Although we know she could display much more, she opted for a low-key display of runway skills that hinted on the plethora kept on reserve. She didn't win "Asia's Next Top Model" for nothing.

Katrina Jayne Dimaranan's video looked like a file copy so I did not include it in my considerations, only the newly shot ones.

While Kisses Delavin's principal photography takes showed clever footwork, these were edited from the final cut.

The official MUPh leaderboard for this challenge will be announced late on Saturday or early this coming Sunday. Catch the next challenges that will determine who makes it to the Top 50.

As the September 25 final show looms ever closer, the noose has become tighter as the challenges become harder. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the coronation night.

