







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Top picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 catwalk challenge
From left: Leren Mae Bautista, Maureen Christa Wroblewitz and Steffi Rose Aberasturi 
Empire Philippines via YouTube, screenshots

                     

                        

                           
Top picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 catwalk challenge

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 7:15pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After the headshot and intro video challenges, the Miss Universe Philippines organization, together with the votes cast on the online poll, made its first cut and announced the candidates who advanced to the Top 75.



Their next task was to submit a one-minute video that would capture their pasarela skills. While it was apparent who had resources and/or connections, the girls did a good job of giving the online community a glimpse into their catwalk skills.



Some videos looked like travelogue shorts, others like commercial shoots, while a few really captured viewers' attention due to impeccable cinematography and editing. It's short for saying who went to slay and who merely went to play.



Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province leads the pack with a superbly shot montage atop the unfinished Cordoba Bridge in her home province. The drone shots were well captured and the montage splicing was equally outstanding. While some made this a political issue, we must remember that she's not running for a political office. This is pageant material, so let's talk pageant issues and leave politics for next year's elections.



 










 



Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna is equally stunning in a beautifully shot and compiled montage from Palazzo Verde. While the shots showed the expanse of the former Fernwood Gardens, the entire video concentrated on her gait and moods, which translated effortlessly on camera.



 






 



Christelle Abello of Aklan makes a splendid comeback! Armed with the know-how and experience from her previous MUPh journey, she made a strong showing in motion. And her muscular definitions gave us an idea of the work she had been doing behind the camera.



 






 



Izabella Jasmine Umali of the City of Manila was a revelation! Her beautiful visage was even more captivating in motion. Plus, she endeavored to display varied emotions and expressions throughout the shoot.



 






 



Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan did not disappoint. Although we know she could display much more, she opted for a low-key display of runway skills that hinted on the plethora kept on reserve. She didn't win "Asia's Next Top Model" for nothing.



 






 



Katrina Jayne Dimaranan's video looked like a file copy so I did not include it in my considerations, only the newly shot ones.



While Kisses Delavin's principal photography takes showed clever footwork, these were edited from the final cut.



The official MUPh leaderboard for this challenge will be announced late on Saturday or early this coming Sunday. Catch the next challenges that will determine who makes it to the Top 50.



As the September 25 final show looms ever closer, the noose has become tighter as the challenges become harder. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the coronation night.



RELATED: Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Broken Marriage Vow' gives glimpse of all-Filipino designer wardrobe
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'The Broken Marriage Vow' gives glimpse of all-Filipino designer wardrobe


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN's upcoming show "The Broken Marriage Vow" takes inspiration from the K-drama formula that includes a show-stopping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If there's one regret in life Sue Ramirez has, it's not taking good care of her legs. The actress added it is now one of her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belo takes down #PandemicEffect ad, apologizes for being 'insensitive'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Belo takes down #PandemicEffect ad, apologizes for being 'insensitive'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Belo Medical Group apologized today and took down their controversial #PandemicEffect advertisement showing a woman’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chanel&rsquo;s haute couture beauty look: Powerful yet pretty
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Chanel’s haute couture beauty look: Powerful yet pretty


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
At Chanel’s fall-winter 2021/22 haute couture show in Paris, creative director Virginie Viard was inspired by two visionary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The 5-minute makeup challenge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This five-minute makeup routine will get you looking good in the time it takes your morning coffee to brew.

                                                         


      

         

            
2 days ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Helping local tourism get back on its feet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Helping local tourism get back on its feet


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Once this two-week lockdown is over, we should grab this moment and head back to the beach, not just to unwind, but also to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with