'The Broken Marriage Vow' gives glimpse of all-Filipino designer wardrobe

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's upcoming show "The Broken Marriage Vow" takes inspiration from the K-drama formula that includes a show-stopping wardrobe.

But instead of French or Italian designer brands like most K-dramas feature, the show will try to mix global brands with proudly Filipino-made and designed textile and fabric.

Main star Jodi Sta. Maria was seen wearing a glam Filipino ensemble in her Instagram post that promoted her upcoming starrer. Jodi was donning a Jor-el Espina patched barong, accessorized it with a green shell clutch from Beatriz accessories and Farah Abu earrings.

Show director Connie Macatuno, who also heads the costume department, said she is trying to pull off the "urban Pinoy concept."

"The Urban Pinoy Concept is mixing global brands and Filipino lux brands together and showcasing a different way of wearing our Filipino clothes, roots and culture," Macatuno said in a video promo for the show.

The video showed the war room of the costume department and it panned to some accessories, including bags, earrings and shoes from designers/brands such as Matthew Kawpeng, Zapateria Hub, Maco Custodio and Carissa Beatriz.

“Matagal ko nang inisip na makagawa ng isang palabas kung saan gumagamit ng local designs from local designers. Una kong naisip agad, pagsama-samahin silang lahat. Most of the local designers will be there in showcasing their original work. It’s the thing that excited all of us,” Macatuno said.

She said she personally talked with the designers and most agreed to be part of the show without even knowing its title.

“We want to showcase our clothes, our roots, our culture in a different way. We get to wear the barong, the pinya on a daily basis. We get to wear the weaves of different places here in the Philippines, and showcase original works of different designers that have global appeal,” she added.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is adapted from the BBC One series "Doctor Foster." It also has a Korean adaptation titled "The World of the Married."

Jodi plays Dr. Jill Ilustre, a successful doctor who is married to David (Zanjoe Marudo). What she thought was an ideal family will slowly fall apart as she discovers the betrayal of her husband and people around her who had knowledge about the illicit affair between him and a younger woman, Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

WATCH: Sue Ramirez answers 'Slam Book' questions

RELATED: Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips