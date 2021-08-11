Belo takes down #PandemicEffect ad, apologizes for being 'insensitive'

MANILA, Philippines — The Belo Medical Group apologized today and took down their controversial #PandemicEffect advertisement showing a woman’s ugly transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its Instagram account, the cosmetic surgery group thanked social media users who gave feedback on the advertisement for letting them know their thoughts.

“We apologize about our recent Pandemic Effect film. Thank you for being gracious in letting us know your thoughts about it,” the Belo Medical Group said.

“We hear you. You helped us see what we failed to see, which is that the film is insensitive and upsetting. Because of this, we have taken the ad down. We commit ourselves to learning from this and to bring our learnings into the future,” it added.

Social media users took to Twitter to criticize the ad for being tasteless.

“I can really think of nothing more sinister than capitalizing on how one’s physical appearance naturally changes during a pandemic or what Belo dubs as the '#PandemicEffect' being synonymous with the 'ugliest versions of ourselves.' Poorly done on production team’s end + on Belo,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Hello @belobeauty and @GigilGroup, I hope you realize how absolutely out of touch, tasteless, and insensitive that recent ad is. Not only does it send the complete opposite message of what your PR says the ad intended to, it also ignores what the "#PandemicEffect" is for many,” another user wrote.

“Thoughts on the Belo Medical #PandemicEffect ad: The pandemic is stressful enough as it is and preying on consumers’ insecurities isn’t helping either. To paraphrase and add to the words of the beautiful @143redangel —‘Ang katawan at ang mukhang ito ay marami nang pinagdaanan.”



