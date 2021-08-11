Chanelâ€™s haute couture beauty look: Powerful yet pretty

MANILA, Philippines — At Chanel’s fall-winter 2021/22 haute couture show in Paris, creative director Virginie Viard was inspired by two visionary female artists of the 19th century — Berthe Morisot and Marie Laurencin — so the clothes were definitely art-forward, and so was the makeup.

The look was powerful yet pretty, period yet modern punk, with products taken from Chanel Beauty’s new Tone On Tone collection.

As in painting, any great makeup look starts with priming the canvas. Chanel’s makeup artists prepped models’ skin with Hydra Beauty Micro Serum, Camellia Water Cream and Sublimage La Brume facial mist.

A word about the Camellia skincare line: As fashionistas know, the camellia was Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s favorite flower. The house takes this floral icon so seriously it nurtures around 2,000 varieties of camellia in Chanel’s Open-Sky laboratory in Gaujacq, southwestern France. They even have an international camellia expert, Jean Thoby, who has been cultivating a botanical conservatory garden dedicated to camellias for several decades, including two seedlings from the mother plants that were supposedly ordered by Gabrielle Chanel over a century ago.

Lids are washed with a pretty pink shadow.

The benefits of these precious crops are contained in Chanel’s Camellia skincare line. Personally I’ve tried the Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate, and highly recommend it to revitalize dull, dry skin. It has two alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate, while camellia yeast extract boosts hydration. After a month of use, my skin was smoother, brighter and more radiant.

Anyway, back to the makeup look. Plush, velvety skin was achieved with the skincare followed by Les Beiges Teint Belle Mine Naturelle Hydratation Et Longue Tenue foundation and Le Correcteur De Chanel N°105 Retractable Dual-Ended Concealer, set with Poudre Universelle Libre powder in Cambon.

Cheekbones were highlighted with Les Beiges Fluide Enlumineur Belle Mine in Pearly Glow/Sunkissed.

Brows were full and fluffy, filled in with Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Les Pinceaux De Chanel and brushed out.

The eyes sported a graphic double wing, lined with black Stylo Yeux Waterproof 88 Noir Intense on the upper lash line and midnight-blue Stylo Yeux Waterproof in 38 Bleu Métal on the bottom.

The lids themselves were washed with soft pink shadow from the Les 4 Ombres 378 Douceur et Sérénité palette. Individual Noir lashes were placed at the center and both corners of the eyes for a fluttery, flirty gaze.

Couture beauty: The makeup products used to achieve Chanel’s FW21 runway look are available at Rustans.com.

Cheek blush was subtle and natural, taken from the Joues Contraste 608 Ombre Fall 2021 Tone-on-Tone collection.

Lips featured a natural sheen from Rouge Coco Bloom in 110 Chance.

Nails continued the pretty-in-pink look with La Base Le Gel Coat Le Vernis in 167 Ballerina.

With models also sporting black and white French braids styled into chic mohawks tied with big black bows, the overall look was pretty in punk: a tribute to the feminine strength of the French female artists.

Chanel Beauty products are exclusively available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source and Rustans.com.