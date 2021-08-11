Helping local tourism get back on its feet

Once this two-week lockdown is over, we should grab this moment and head back to the beach, not just to unwind, but also to help resort owners and their employees get back on their feet and keep their businesses afloat.

Manny V. Pangilinan’s (MVP) trust in the Filipino’s unwavering spirit and ability to rise above the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic was underscored when he provided stability and care for 153 employees of Landco, ensuring that they are onboard and their source of livelihood is secured to enable them to push forward with the planned developments that will positively impact Philippine tourism.

“It is an honor and privilege to be given the opportunity to help MVP turn his vision of rebuilding a stronger tourism industry into reality through Landco’s revolutionary concept of leisure tourism estates (LTEs),” said Erickson Y. Manzano, president and CEO of Landco.

“With the company’s legacy of pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years, Landco innovates with its LTEs as tourism and lifestyle destinations, offering a wide array of resort amenities in idyllic beachside locales that have a thriving connection to the community,” Manzano said.

Landco’s latest LTEs are master-planned developments with mixed-use residential and commercial lots, situated in the tourist destination of Batangas, where the 24-hectare Club Laiya, Millennial Resorts and the 15-hectare CaSoB? are located; and on Samal Island, Davao.

The newly launched developments in Batangas drive the tourism market for unique resort experiences that, in effect, create jobs for the local community.

“By promoting domestic travel in Batangas, Millennial Resorts is helping the tourism industry recover from the challenges of the times,” said Patrick C. Gregorio, Landco senior consultant for Hospitality and Tourism.

Millennial Resorts, operated by Landco, trains and employs locals for its wide range of resort amenities at both properties. With the warm hospitality and world-class service of homegrown talents, the resort offers unconventional accommodations like the capsule-like rooms of Cocoons to Crusoe Cabins’ beachfront view of Calatagan, Batangas’ picture-perfect sunsets.

There’s nothing like the sun, blue skies, and being on the beach, palanggas.