Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena might have failed to bag an Olympic medal yesterday, but his determination and his mismatched Spongebob Suarepants socks captured the hearts of Filipinos.

EJ Obiena missed out on a medal in his first appearance at the Olympics. This was after he registered just a best clearance of 5.70m in the final at the Olympic stadium. He finished at joint 11th with Germany's Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

Below are social media users' reactions on Obiena’s mismatched socks.



NOW: Thomasian pole vaulter EJ Obiena—in his SpongeBob SquarePants socks—will compete in the finals of the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics men's pole vault event for a chance at an Olympic medal in a few minutes. Follow @varsitarianust and @VSportsUST for updates. pic.twitter.com/3zsvZJkKQW — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) August 3, 2021

EJ Obiena's socks reminds us of this: https://t.co/cTAqJgOZjI — Kim Cataquian (@kimchibells) August 3, 2021

Let’s take a moment to appreciate EJ Obiena’s socks. Deserved their own gold medal tbh #Olympics pic.twitter.com/lNi9Zrh5bn — Char (@charleecoronel) August 3, 2021

Makabili nga ng Spongebob na socks



The EJ OBIENA IMPACT — Roselle ? (@0506JollyB) August 3, 2021