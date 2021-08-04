Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena might have failed to bag an Olympic medal yesterday, but his determination and his mismatched Spongebob Suarepants socks captured the hearts of Filipinos.
EJ Obiena missed out on a medal in his first appearance at the Olympics. This was after he registered just a best clearance of 5.70m in the final at the Olympic stadium. He finished at joint 11th with Germany's Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.
Below are social media users' reactions on Obiena’s mismatched socks.
"In his Spongebob Squarepants socks" #Olympics #Athletics #Tokyo2020 #EJObiena #PHI https://t.co/yUySIQCN5S pic.twitter.com/VfQxdmgo8M— Mark Villeza ???????? (@0523_mark) August 3, 2021
NOW: Thomasian pole vaulter EJ Obiena—in his SpongeBob SquarePants socks—will compete in the finals of the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics men's pole vault event for a chance at an Olympic medal in a few minutes. Follow @varsitarianust and @VSportsUST for updates. pic.twitter.com/3zsvZJkKQW— The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) August 3, 2021
EJ Obiena's socks reminds us of this: https://t.co/cTAqJgOZjI— Kim Cataquian (@kimchibells) August 3, 2021
Let’s take a moment to appreciate EJ Obiena’s socks. Deserved their own gold medal tbh #Olympics pic.twitter.com/lNi9Zrh5bn— Char (@charleecoronel) August 3, 2021
Makabili nga ng Spongebob na socks— Roselle ? (@0506JollyB) August 3, 2021
The EJ OBIENA IMPACT
In case maka-Olympics muli si EJ Obiena (sa Paris), is it ok if he wears his Spongebob socks again?— ???? #TayoNaman2022 (@AMDPunzal) August 3, 2021
(Also, salamat and the entire country's still proud of you!)
SPOTTED: EJ Obiena in H&M x @SpongeBob socks— H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) August 3, 2021
???????????? https://t.co/68enAXSEYn
- Latest