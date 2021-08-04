







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
BEN STANSALL / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 3:03pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena might have failed to bag an Olympic medal yesterday, but his determination and his mismatched Spongebob Suarepants socks captured the hearts of Filipinos. 



EJ Obiena missed out on a medal in his first appearance at the Olympics. This was after he registered just a best clearance of 5.70m in the final at the Olympic stadium. He finished at joint 11th with Germany's Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.



Below are social media users' reactions on Obiena’s mismatched socks. 

 






















                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Ahoy! EJ Obiena's mismatched Spongebob socks trend online


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena fell short on winning an Olympic medal on Tuesday but his determination and his mismatched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sustainable pieces that go beyond your average closet staples
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 hours ago

                              
                              
Sustainable pieces that go beyond your average closet staples


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Esprit has fulfilled its longtime goal of becoming a sustainable fashion brand. The iconic clothing company, which has aimed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 This gentleman farmer works hard, parties harder
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 hours ago

                              
                              
This gentleman farmer works hard, parties harder


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gentleman farmer, “movie star” and Hacienda Antonio CEO and president Tony Boy Dela Rea celebrated his big day...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-jin reveals hard work to have nice skin
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
Son Ye-jin reveals hard work to have nice skin


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin is among those Korean superstars that possess that glass skin. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LOOK: Stock up your favorite beauty products in more ways than one!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
LOOK: Stock up your favorite beauty products in more ways than one!


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s a totally different experience to be able to shop physically and see your favorite make-up and skincare brands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mothers know best
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Mothers know best


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Mothercare, a brand loved by parents the world over, is a one-stop-shop for all your baby’s needs. Here, you’ll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with