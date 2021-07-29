







































































 




   

   









LOOK: Stock up your favorite beauty products in more ways than one!
LOOK is a 1,000sqm chic space that houses over 150 brands. It will certainly make your jaw drop!
LOOK: Stock up your favorite beauty products in more ways than one!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Beauty junkies and enthusiasts alike will definitely be head over heels for this one-of-a-kind shopping destination! LOOK has brought every make-up lover’s favorite brands from across the globe under one roof at the SM Aura Premier Mall in BGC.



It houses luxury brands such as Huda Beauty, Fenty, Kylie Cosmetics, Kat Von D, Shu Uemura, Gucci, YSL, Laura Mercier, SK-II and L’Occitaine, as well as the cult-favorites The Ordinary, Cerave, CosRX, Klavuu, Dr. Ceuracle and Jumiso, among others!






It’s a totally different experience to be able to shop physically and see your favorite make-up and skincare brands in the flesh.



LOOK's chic space of 1,000 sqm that houses over 150 brands will certainly make your jaw drop—not to mention that you can enjoy a free Nespresso coffee while you shop.



The exhausting dilemma of going from one store to another just to get all the things you need has been graciously addressed by LOOK. It’s a one-stop-shop that has the majority of drugstore and luxury brands.






On the other hand, as we limit our outdoor activities and remain at home for safety purposes, LOOK offers online shopping, too! You have the option to browse their e-commerce website or download the app on your Apple or Android phone here: http://bit.ly/LOOK-DownloadApp.



Shopping through their website and mobile app is made hassle-free with their same-day delivery option within Metro Manila on orders placed before 3 p.m.! Who wouldn’t want to shop and get their orders delivered on their doorstep the same day, right?






Just when you think things couldn’t get any better, LOOK has also opened a loyalty program called the LOOK List where you can get exclusive perks and elite services.



These include having a welcome voucher of P300, free samples, birthday treats, exclusive offers, free delivery vouchers, and even invites to events!



And did you know? LOOK is the prestige beauty brand of Watsons so you are guaranteed of quality and legit products.



What are you waiting for? Shop anytime and in any way you want with LOOK!



 



LOOK is located at the Upper Ground Level of SM Aura Premier in BGC, Taguig City. Follow LOOK on Facebook and Instagram for more updates. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

