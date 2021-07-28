







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
                     

                        

                           
Scents that bring sunshine to a rainy season

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            CULTURE VULTURE - Therese Jamora-Garceau (The Philippine Star) - July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
One of the best ways to dispel the gloom of this stormy season is with the power of scent.



Luxasia Philippines’ senior brand manager Dinty Alcantara, senior training manager Tin Conde and product manager Dana Barrozo recently launched three new fragrances that fit the bill, with sunny compositions designed to either uplift the wearer or seduce those around them.



Here’s our mini-guide to the latest fragrances.






For optimists, colorful personalities & flower lovers



The scent:  Bulgari Omnia by Mary Katrantzou



Fragrance family:  Floral-floral



Top note:  Mandarin orange, fig leaf



Heart note: Gardenia accord



Base note:  Blond woods, musk crystals



Perfumer: Alberto Morillas



What it’s about:  Bulgari’s popular Omnia collection of jewel-inspired fragrances has just added its first capsule edition, Omnia by Mary Katrantzou, a collaboration with the rising fashion star who’s been called “Mary, Queen of Prints” and “the Leonardo of Photoshop” by Vogue magazine.



True to Katrantzou’s optimistic, positive personality and boldly colorful fashions, the recycled plastic bottle glistens with fantastic rainbow hues and the fragrance inside is no less colorful.



Katrantzou grew up with gardenia trees scenting her home in Athens, Greece.  Every night “I used to have one gardenia next to my bed,” she recalls.  Bulgari’s master perfumer Alberto Morillas realized her dream of capturing the scent of the living bloom, despite the fact that gardenia is a “mute” flower, meaning you can’t extract or distill its perfume.



“To convey her sparkling personality, I chose to contrast the powerful luminosity of mandarin with the crunchiness of fig leaf accord,” Morillas says.



They imbued the drydown with the same bold and joyful energy that Katrantzou puts into her drawings, mixing and matching blond woods for their depth and musk crystals for their sensuality, just as the designer mixes and matches her prints and patterns.



Designed as a maxi-color dress or jewel, everything’s maxi about this fragrance:  Omnia by Mary Katrantzou is an eau de parfum — unlike its Omnia eau de toilette sisters — and is also limited edition, available until December.



Available as: 65-ml eau de parfum






For those who want to seduce



The scent:  I Want Choo by Jimmy Choo



Fragrance family:  Floral-oriental



Top note:  Mandarin orange, velvet peach



Heart notes:  Jasmine, tuberose and red spider lily



Base note:  Amber, woods, vanilla



What it’s about:  The name says it all:  “I Want Choo” is all about red-hot passion, red-hot glam, and a red carpet-worthy event.



Jimmy Choo envisions the archetypal woman in red wearing this scent, accessorized with a glittering pair of Jimmy Choo heels, of course.



For those of us who want Choo with a more accessible price tag, I Want Choo is a juicy and carnal fragrance of velvet peach enhanced by sparkling mandarin and brilliant pink peppercorn.



The heart is a shiny, floral bouquet of jasmine, tuberose and red spider lily, which dries down to a warm, ambery, woody base.  A floral oriental, this eau de parfum — like most floral orientals out there — is incredibly feminine, seductive, sensual, and sexy.  The almost gourmand, vanillic notes ensure you’ll smell good enough to eat.



Even the design of the flacon, monogram box and makeup convey Hollywood glam.



Available as: 60-ml and 100-ml eau de parfum






For youthful, joyful, playful free spirits



The scent:  Kate Spade New York



Fragrance family:  Floral-fruity



Top note:  Wild strawberry



Heart note: Rose



Base note:  Ambrox



Perfumer: Marie Salamagne



What it’s about:  Young dancer Maddie Ziegler embodies the Kate Spade woman, who’s surprising, humorous, playful, and youthful. She’s also sophisticated, spontaneous, feminine, smart, and joyful, according to Tin Conde, senior training manager of Luxasia Philippines.



The scent itself — from the bottle to the joyful juice inside — is homage to the Kate Spade icons, thanks to creative director Nicola Glass, who’s been evolving the existing codes of the house in unique ways to honor the brand’s origins since 2018.  The blossom in Kate Spade’s flower pattern is made up of four spades, while the pink label recalls those Kate Spade ripped out from the inside of her bags the night before she launched, and stitched on the outside instead.



Perfumer Marie Salamagne wanted to pay tribute to the colorful and carefree nature of the wild strawberry. “My objective was to capture the unique scent of this lush and extremely joyful femininity sublimated by this gorgeous rose essence and the queen of flowers, and of course ambrox brings a woody sensuality to the fragrance,” she said.



Available as:  40 ml, 60 ml and 100 ml eau de parfum.



* * *



All fragrances are available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source and Rustans.com.



* * *



Follow the author on Instagram @theresejamoragarceau and @thebeautytraveler_ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SCENT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mothers know best
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Mothers know best


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mothercare, a brand loved by parents the world over, is a one-stop-shop for all your baby’s needs. Here, you’ll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Scents that bring sunshine to a rainy season
                              


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of the best ways to dispel the gloom of this stormy season is with the power of scent.

                                                         


      

         

            
1 hour ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Di lang parlorlista': Albert Kurniawan on putting up own makeup line
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 hours ago

                              
                              
'Di lang parlorlista': Albert Kurniawan on putting up own makeup line


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Laban lang." Two years after launching his makeup line Teviant, celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan said he's still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-jin reveals she works hard to have nice skin
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Son Ye-jin reveals she works hard to have nice skin


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin is among those Korean superstars that possess that glass skin. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are Albert's pro-tips:

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe dazzles
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Lovi Poe dazzles


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with