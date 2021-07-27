'Di lang parlorlista': Albert Kurniawan on putting up own makeup line

MANILA, Philippines — "Laban lang."

Two years after launching his makeup line Teviant, celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan said he's still fighting on.

The Indonesian makeup artist knew too well what he stands to lose if he gives up now, especially amid uncertain times.

"In Teviant, what I earned for almost 12 years, yun ang binuhos ko. Nilagay ko sa Teviant so mas pressure siya sa akin kasi walang extra money. So walang atrasan," said Kurniawan.

Apart from the pandemic, he almost gave everything up in 2016 after going through anxiety and severe depression.

Kurniawan's venture into the Philippine makeup scene is accidental. As he said in an interview, he was studying interior and fashion design in Singapore when he was inspired to travel to the Philippines. It was here where he pursued his long fascination with makeup, a love affair that started when he used to see his mother and sister put on glamorous makeup while growing up in Indonesia. When his father knew of his decision, he was cut off financially.

Twelve years on including making a name for himself as one of the Philippines' top makeup artists with patronage from the likes of his favorite muse Heart Evangelista, Kurniawan is still standing tall and doing all the best for his dreams.

"I want to find out what's next for me. Secondly, I really want to elevate the status of makeup artists. I experienced discrimination. People think makeup artists are just makeup artists. Parlorlista. We cannot do (anything) other than that," he shared.

Kurniawan attended webinars on business management, retail and marketing. He also does a lot of "self-study."

"I hope with Teviant I will be able to show them that there's nothing impossible if you really put your heart and focus to achieve it," he shared.