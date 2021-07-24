







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Son Ye-jin reveals she works hard to have nice skin
Korean superstar Son Ye-Jin and her pet dog.
Instagram/yejinhand

                     

                        

                           
Son Ye-jin reveals she works hard to have nice skin

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 12:32pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Son Ye-jin is among those Korean superstars that possess that glass skin. That almost poreless, dewy finish is the envy of many but the Hallyu superstar revealed that she was not born with good skin. In fact, she is like most Pinays who does her best to have that "tiis ganda" look.



The "Crash Landing On You" star shared her beauty and wellness secrets at last week's Smart Hallyu Hangouts virtual session that streamed her interview with "Nonstop 2" star Park Kyung-lim in South Korea and translated by Sam Oh for the Philippine fans.



1. Exercise is key and it goes beyond the physical.



Son Ye-jin is a self-confessed exercise nut. She admitted that she does exercise almost every day. In fact, she impressed fans and viewers of the show "All The Butlers" or "Master In The House" where she was seen effortlessly doing her Pilates routine.



She's been practicing Pilates for 10 years. Son Ye-jin's rigid discipline in maintaining her physical health is made obvious when she answered how she spends her rest days.



She said she loves to exercise on rest days and walk her dog. She loves to keep fit so that she's always ready to jump on a project.



2. Again, always exercise.



Whenever she's asked a beauty and wellness question, exercise always pops out as her answer.



Ye-jin believes that exercising is not only due to diet or for the purpose of staying slim. It also has a mental health aspect.



"A lot of people when they see beauty or health, it's not because of physical features but it's because of positive energy, something that is glowing from within," she shared.



She also added that exercising is important and missing out on it does not make her feel good.



"I think this is a battle between me and myself. I feel bad when I cancel an appointment. I try as much as possible not to," she said.



3. Invest in areas of improvement.



Son Ye-jin's almost perfect look does not come easily. She admitted that she invests in hair treatment, although she believes some people are just lucky to be born with great hair.



Ye-jin neither gave her beauty routine nor named her preferred brands or natural beauty ingredients used but she emphasized that since she is not born with good skin she "puts in a lot of effort to attain good skin."



3. She enjoys golf.



Ye-jin said that her swing might look good but she is still a beginner.



4. She's a casual dresser.



As fashion designer Yoon Se-ri in "CLOY", her character was seen wearing all the designer labels in looks that could have easily landed in fashion magazines.



The actress, however, is a casual dresser.



"I like to keep it more feminine," she said.



She's into dresses, t-shirts and shorts. Her favorite outfit is a white shirt and jeans.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SON YE-JIN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are Albert's pro-tips:

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe dazzles
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Lovi Poe dazzles


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Step into comfort
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Step into comfort


                              

                                                                  By Lai Reyes |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Clarks’ collection of casual shoes offers the ultimate comfort for your feet. Although fashion is at the core of what...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The "Temptation Island" reference may not be familiar for most Vietnamese readers but Filipinos immediately recognized the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Carousel Productions presented its 2021 Miss Philippines Earth long gown competition. Shown virtually, credit is given to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
In her recent "Slam Book" interview, shared with Philstar.com some sound beauty tips that could easily be part of everyone's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with