Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean makeup look has been the rage for quite some time, thanks to the popularity of K-dramas.

Celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan recreates the look but with a twist -- everyday Korean makeup that is wearable and suitable for any Filipina beauty.



Kurniawan, who is the favorite makeup artist of celebrities like Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach, shared some tips to Philstar.com.



The easy-to-do look, modeled by a Miss World Philippines 2021 candidate, takes less than 10 minutes to create.

Here are Albert's pro-tips:



1. Prep the face with a light foundation and set with loose powder.



2. Sculpt the face by using two highlighters that will be applied on the highest points of the cheeks.

Kurniawan pointed out that Koreans emphasize on maintaining a good skin. He noted how they prefer smooth and glowing skin but the latter should be subtle.



3. Blush it on!

This is the very Pinoy twist to Kurniawan's tutorial. He said that Koreans do not tend to apply so much blush-on but since Pinays like their blush-ons, then feel free to dab a few brushes.



3. Emphasize the eye shape. Use a very subtle color and blend it softly so it looks seamless.



4. Elongate the eyes to make it look alive.

He noted how Koreans like to subtly extend or elongate the eyes.



Subtle elongation, he said, can be achieved by improvising on the application of the wingtip.

First, apply black eyeliner on the upper lashline. Then create the wingtip and draw a line from the outside until the middle of the upper lash line. Afterwards, use mascara on the lower lash line then apply a brown eyeliner over the lower lash line. Put a champagne-colored eyeliner on the inner corner of the eye to brighten the eyes.

5. Falsies on fleek

Curl up your falsies as desired. He noted that though Koreans only use thin falsies. Pinays who are partial to these may still put it on for this look.

6. Focus on the outer or the arch of the eyebrow to make it appear fuller.

Use eyebrow powder and blend it from outside working toward the inner line near the nose bridge.



It is best to use a water-proof, sweat-proof and a long-wearing brand. Kurniawan said that the focus on the side of the brow perpendicular to the temple area is for that side of the face not to look "cut" when light from the front bounces that side.



"Technically, you want to make the outside of the eyebrows more intense because the area near the temple bounces the light. So you want to make it darker. If the light comes from the front, this side [when used with this technique] does not look cut," he explained.

5. Dab on a candy-colored lipstick on the center of the lips, blend it to achieve a gradient look, and you're good to go.

Catch the full interview with Albert on Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," June 23, 6 p.m.