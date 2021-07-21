







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 12:14pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Korean makeup look has been the rage for quite some time, thanks to the popularity of K-dramas.



Celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan recreates the look but with a twist -- everyday Korean makeup that is wearable and suitable for any Filipina beauty.



Kurniawan, who is the favorite makeup artist of celebrities like Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach, shared some tips to Philstar.com.



The easy-to-do look, modeled by a Miss World Philippines 2021 candidate, takes less than 10 minutes to create.



Here are Albert's pro-tips:



1. Prep the face with a light foundation and set with loose powder.



2. Sculpt the face by using two highlighters that will be applied on the highest points of the cheeks.



Kurniawan pointed out that Koreans emphasize on maintaining a good skin. He noted how they prefer smooth and glowing skin but the latter should be subtle.



3. Blush it on! 



This is the very Pinoy twist to Kurniawan's tutorial. He said that Koreans do not tend to apply so much blush-on but since Pinays like their blush-ons, then feel free to dab a few brushes.



3. Emphasize the eye shape. Use a very subtle color and blend it softly so it looks seamless.



4. Elongate the eyes to make it look alive. 



He noted how Koreans like to subtly extend or elongate the eyes.

 

Subtle elongation, he said, can be achieved by improvising on the application of the wingtip.



First, apply black eyeliner on the upper lashline. Then create the wingtip and draw a line from the outside until the middle of the upper lash line. Afterwards, use mascara on the lower lash line then apply a brown eyeliner over the lower lash line. Put a champagne-colored eyeliner on the inner corner of the eye to brighten the eyes.



5. Falsies on fleek



Curl up your falsies as desired. He noted that though Koreans only use thin falsies. Pinays who are partial to these may still put it on for this look.



6. Focus on the outer or the arch of the eyebrow to make it appear fuller. 



Use eyebrow powder and blend it from outside working toward the inner line near the nose bridge.

 

It is best to use a water-proof, sweat-proof and a long-wearing brand. Kurniawan said that the focus on the side of the brow perpendicular to the temple area is for that side of the face not to look "cut" when light from the front bounces that side.

 

"Technically, you want to make the outside of the eyebrows more intense because the area near the temple bounces the light. So you want to make it darker. If the light comes from the front, this side [when used with this technique] does not look cut," he explained.



5. Dab on a candy-colored lipstick on the center of the lips, blend it to achieve a gradient look, and you're good to go.



Catch the full interview with Albert on Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," June 23, 6 p.m.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ALBERT KURNIAWAN
                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Korean beauty with a twist: Albert Kurniawan gives makeup tutorial


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Here are Albert's pro-tips:

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe dazzles
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 hours ago

                              
                              
Lovi Poe dazzles


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Step into comfort
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 hours ago

                              
                              
Step into comfort


                              

                                                                  By Lai Reyes |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarks’ collection of casual shoes offers the ultimate comfort for your feet. Although fashion is at the core of what...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The "Temptation Island" reference may not be familiar for most Vietnamese readers but Filipinos immediately recognized the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Carousel Productions presented its 2021 Miss Philippines Earth long gown competition. Shown virtually, credit is given to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
In her recent "Slam Book" interview, shared with Philstar.com some sound beauty tips that could easily be part of everyone's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with