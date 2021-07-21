Step into comfort

MANILA, Philippines — Clarks’ collection of casual shoes offers the ultimate comfort for your feet. Although fashion is at the core of what the brand does, there is quite a lot of technology behind each shoe, whether it’s the conventional sports shoe, platform, wedge sandal or sneaker.

With its sleek, simple lines and timeless neutral tones, Clarks’ shoes are airy and lightweight. Thanks to its Cushion Soft technology, Clarks provides round-the-clock comfort without compromising on style. Its dual-density cushioning reduces strain on the ball of the foot, while at the same time absorbs the shock of every step. It’s perfect for the active, young set that works hard by day and plays just as hard at night.

Clarks is exclusively distributed by Cinderella Marketing Corp.

For inquiries, follow Clarks on Facebook @ClarksShoesPhilippines or visit www.cinderella.com.ph.