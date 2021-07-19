Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks

MANILA, Philippines — Carousel Productions presented its 2021 Miss Philippines Earth long gown competition.

Shown virtually, credit is given to the contestants' respective glam and production teams for beautifully capturing the designers' creations against the backdrop of sea, sky or verdure.

As is the custom, Carousel Productions will award three medals come finals night to the top contenders in this category.

Our gold medal goes to Fatima Kate Bisan of Malungon, Sarangani. Her bustier with a layered frill hemline and a matching emerald opera cape, created by Garvy Molinos Terrado, simply stole the show. Presented in a forested area against the colors of a twilight sky, the gown came to life in its full dramatic effect.

The silver medal goes to Anita Gomez of Olongapo City. Benz Leguiab IV's creation harks back to the times of Cleopatra's court. The gown's pattern simulates the hieroglyphic markings and symbols prevalent in that era of yore. The scenography in which it was shot also led credence to the entire vibe.

Our bronze honors goes to Sofia Lopez Galve of Tanay, Rizal who sizzled in an ochre creation designed by Cielo Alto Place. The epitome of poise and carriage, she exuded elegance and class with her queenly demeanor.

Our honorable mentions go to:

Alyanna Villena of Silang Cavite in an immaculate lattice-inspired creation by Chico Estiva

Ditto Charissa Rama of Moalboal, Cebu in a dramatic presentation of a Lanny Liwag reef life-inspired creation

Chynna Kaye Verosil of Bugallon, Pangasinan, who dazzled in a topaz ensemble created by Varlan Rodriguez

Other standouts in the long gown presentation were:

Gail Ventic of Angeles City (Designer: Richie Bondoc)

Ameera Almamari of Atimonan, Quezon (Designer: Jojo Alidio)

Verna Abby Catusalem of Baler, Aurora (Designer: Maric Quin Lopez)

Vivien Fabella of Catanauan, Quezon (Designer: Louis Pangilinan)

Zenneth Khan of Cordon, Isabela (Designer: Moses dela Cruz of Juan Klara)

Daena Yapparcon of El Nido, Palawan (Designer: Robert Gonzales)

Rocel Angelah Songano of Iloilo (Designer: Alfie Desamparado)

Myra Ballesteros of Nagtipunan, Quirino (Designer: Michael Barasil)

Jezreal de Ocampo of Naic, Cavite (Designer: Al Banzon)

Katheryn Tan Guipetacio of Sugbongcogon, Sultan Kudarat (Designer: Juniel Doring)

Hosted by reigning Miss Philippines Earth Roxanne Baeyens, the candidates were presented in batches of 10, except the last which only had six.

Fans, followers and supporters may now vote for their favorite candidate at the Ecosystem app. The candidate with the most number of votes in the app will automatically secure a spot in the semi-final round.

The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 virtual final show will be aired over the A2Z Kapamilya Channel on August 8 at 10 a.m.