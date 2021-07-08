







































































 




   

   









What's Vera Wang's secret for lookingÂ young in neon yellow dress at 72?
Fashion designer Vera Wang at her 72nd birthday bash.
Vera Wang via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
What's Vera Wang's secret for looking young in neon yellow dress at 72?

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 6:37pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from birthday greetings, designer Vera Wang's 72nd birthday Instagram post was flooded with comments about how she managed to look young at her age.



The wedding dress designer and fashion icon posted her birthday bash wearing an eye-catching neon yellow dress on her Instagram. She was born on June 27, 1949.



Notable guests included designers Donna Karan and Calvin Klein. Attendees drank to her newly launched Italian brand of prosecco, Party.



Thus, the caption of her photo, "PARTY with my besties."



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





"How in the world (are) you 72 (?)" wrote @msmique in the comments section.  



Another one netizen named @surisolomon wrote, "VERA (clapping emoji) FKN (clapping emoji) WANG (clapping emoji). She has found the elixir... What an admirable youth she has instilled within."



In a 2012 Harper's Bazaar story, Wang was quoted that she usually "lifts weights" of around two and three pounds. Her morning bath time routine includes putting on moisturizer, "sometimes" her brand of baby oil. She also revealed that she only drinks water and that she had given up drinking diet soda.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

