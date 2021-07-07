Licensed to grill

Sheraton Manila’s prime Korean restaurant Oori reopens, palanggas.

Oori, which means “ours,” is inspired by the hotel’s brand of being a gathering place for family and friends. Guests get to enjoy their personal choice of meat served with refillable banchan or Korean side dishes, along with other Korean food favorites such as bibimbap, street food, drinks, and dessert.

With more Korean barbecue spots emerging, what sets Oori apart from most Korean restaurants lies in the grill and the variety of their excellent meats. At Oori, there’s a specific grill for different meat items — a flat grill for pork and net grill for beef — to make sure that the meat is cooked evenly. The downdraft ventilation allows a smokeless grilling experience.

Oori also boasts prime meat items. There’s the highly marbled Australian Mulwarra Wagyu 9+ that “melts in the mouth” and Duroc Spanish Pork, also known as “the Angus beef of pork” because of its juiciness. Duroc’s breed is fed with chestnuts.

Bestsellers include the dakgangjung, bulgogi bibimbap and the mind-blowing Duroc Spanish pork. Also try the haemul denjang jjigae and the ever-popular haemul ramen, dahlings.

Oori also serves haemul (spicy marinated seafood), sisig, a Filipino iteration of the classic bibimbap; tteokbokki (rice and fish cake); savory pancakes like yachae jeun (assorted vegetables) and kimchi jeun; haemul ramyeun (a spicy noodle in assorted seafood broth with prawns, squid and mussels); the sweet and tangy japchae (stir-fried glass noodle with beef and vegetables).

The Oori experience is not complete without bingsu, a traditional Korean dessert made of shaved ice, drizzled with milk, and topped with seasonal fruits. It comes in two flavors: Fresh Mango bingsu or Fresh Mixed Fruits bingsu.

For intimate gatherings, Oori also has private dining rooms available.

Stringent health and safety protocols are observed to ensure the wellbeing of all diners. Careful and frequent disinfection and sanitation, sneeze guards, social distancing, a QR-code enabled menu, and contactless payment are some of the best practices of the hotel.

Sheraton Manila general manager Anna Liza Vergara, cluster director of marketing communications Michelle Garcia and marketing communications assistant Christelle Tolisora made our dining experience fun and memorable, palanggas.

Oori is open Wednesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations, call 7902-1800 or 0956-317-3986.