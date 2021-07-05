Korean glow-up: Cho Hye-joo gives tips minus 10-step beauty regimen

MANILA, Philippines — There's a popular belief that Koreans, particularly, K-drama stars, follow the famous 10-step Korean skincare.

Cho Hye-joo, however, revealed she does not have a rigorous beauty regimen because she believes that skincare should be easy to follow and multi-functional.

"Well, I don’t have 10 steps. I try to keep my skincare ritual very simple -- cleanser, toner, lotion, cream, sun cream, and, of course, the Luminous Glow Eye Cream For Face," Hye-joo said at AHC's recent virtual press con.

The "A Love So Beautiful" star referred to the latest innovation by AHC, the popular Korean brand that claimed to have revolutionized the eye care beauty industry by introducing Korea's no. 1 eye cream. The Luminous Glow Eye Cream For Face is a 2-in-1 brightening and anti-aging cream that the brand said is clinically proven to brighten skin and reduce wrinkles in 14 days. It is formulated with AHC’s exclusive Gluta-I Complex.

Skincare is important for the actress, as evident on her glowing skin.

"For me, moisturizing and hydrating the skin are the most crucial. I think that keeping the right oil-water balance in the skin is fundamental to a healthy, radiant, and youthful looking skin. And because our skin gets hydrated very easily, I make sure that I have a proper time for my morning skincare ritual using my favorite products such as the Aqualauronic toner and Luminous Glow Eye Cream For Face to ensure that I look my best every day," she shared.

She also believes in taking special care in the eye area, most especially since it is the most visible part of the face in the currently mask-on requirement in most places.

"Signs of aging first appear in your eye area and I believe that when talking to a person, the first thing that they notice are my eyes so I want to take good care of it so my skin can maintain it’s youthfulness especially in my line of work," she explained.

Regular exercise and healthy eating and sleeping patterns help her maintain her youthful glow.

Hye-joo's positivity shines through the pandemic, which she shared has rekindled her passion for cooking, meditation and movies.

"This is a healing time for me during the quarantine!" the actress added.

At a time when glow-ups are getting popular, Hye-joo has one important advice.

"I only have one ultimate glow-up formula: it’s passion paired with self-love. It's a good thing to be passionate about anything that you do, but it won’t work without taking care of yourself first."