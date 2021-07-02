23-inch waistline, etc.: Ara Mina wedding gown details revealed

MANILA, Philippines — Designer Leo Almodal revealed the inspiration behind actress Ara Mina’s wedding gown.

In his Instagram account, Leo said that the gown is a Baroque Rococo princess ball dress and was "handcrafted to perfection."

“The Regal Beauty @therealaramina wearing a Leo Almodal Bridal Masterpiece that is intricately handcrafted and fully crystallized to perfection; from the elaborate neckpiece, bodice, sleeves to the hem! Baroque Rococo inspired princess ball dress. Corseted and cinched to emphasize her tiny waistline of 23"! A true fairytale and a royal wedding indeed,” Leo wrote.

In the same post, Leo expressed his delight working with “down to earth” Ara.

"My experience working with @thaerealaramina. Down to Earth, kind, easy to work with and very professional. It was her idea and her dream and my job is to bring her vision to life! Like a fairy Godfather listening to a princess who is becoming a queen in her own right. Working with Hazel is a pleasure and privilege,” he said.

“Congratulations to the Newly Wed! @davealmarinez and @therealaramina. Wishing you both everlasting Love and Happiness,” he added.

Ara got married with businessman Dave Almarinez recently in Baguio City.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges with family and friends.

Celebrities who attended Ara's wedding included sister Cristine Reyes and fellow stars Barbie Imperial, Jessa Zaragoza and Jaycee Parker, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, to name a few.

The two announced their engagement last January.

