







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
23-inch waistline, etc.: Ara Mina wedding gown details revealed
Actress Ara Mina on her wedding day
Leo Almodal via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
23-inch waistline, etc.: Ara Mina wedding gown details revealed

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Designer Leo Almodal revealed the inspiration behind actress Ara Mina’s wedding gown. 



In his Instagram account, Leo said that the gown is a Baroque Rococo princess ball dress and was "handcrafted to perfection."  



“The Regal Beauty @therealaramina wearing a Leo Almodal Bridal Masterpiece that is intricately handcrafted and fully crystallized to perfection; from the elaborate neckpiece, bodice, sleeves to the hem! Baroque Rococo inspired princess ball dress. Corseted and cinched to emphasize her tiny waistline of 23"! A true fairytale and a royal wedding indeed,” Leo wrote.  



In the same post, Leo expressed his delight working with “down to earth” Ara. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Leo Almodal (@leoalmodal)








 



"My experience working with @thaerealaramina. Down to Earth, kind, easy to work with and very professional. It was her idea and her dream and my job is to bring her vision to life! Like a fairy Godfather listening to a princess who is becoming a queen in her own right. Working with Hazel is a pleasure and privilege,” he said. 



“Congratulations to the Newly Wed! @davealmarinez and @therealaramina. Wishing you both everlasting Love and Happiness,” he added. 



Ara got married with businessman Dave Almarinez recently in Baguio City. 



The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges with family and friends. 



Celebrities who attended Ara's wedding included sister Cristine Reyes and fellow stars Barbie Imperial, Jessa Zaragoza and Jaycee Parker, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, to name a few.



The two announced their engagement last January.



RELATED: Ara Mina marries businessman Dave Almarinez in Baguio

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ARA MINA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Ballesteros' design makes it to Binibining Pilipinas 2021 top 10 best national costumes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 hours ago

                              
                              
Paolo Ballesteros' design makes it to Binibining Pilipinas 2021 top 10 best national costumes


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
To be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the coronation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Innisfree opens green tea farms as homestay for Jeju Island travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Innisfree opens green tea farms as homestay for Jeju Island travelers


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jeju Island is among the famous K-drama destinations in South Korea. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez share shocking hair 'itchuations' plus advice on how to solve them
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez share shocking hair 'itchuations' plus advice on how to solve them


                              

                                                                  By Aliyya Sawadjaan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Even celebrities are not spared from itch and dandruff. Young actresses Sue Ramirez and Loisa Andalio have also experienced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 So young, so modern, so Filipino
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
So young, so modern, so Filipino


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
With the practical permutations of the terno as a cocktail dress, as separates in playful colors, and as formalwear in breathable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Art Detour' at Leon Gallery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Art Detour' at Leon Gallery


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Some months ago, one of the country’s most sought-after artist-managers Derek Flores of DF Art Agency teamed up with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Freddie Mercury unknowingly kicked off the beauty-tech revolution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
How Freddie Mercury unknowingly kicked off the beauty-tech revolution


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
When looking into potential causes for social anxiety and depression reaching an all-time high, one business category stands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with