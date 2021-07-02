







































































 




   

   









Paolo Ballesteros' design makes it to Binibining Pilipinas 2021 top 10 best national costumes
Honey Cartasano wearing Paolo Ballesteros' reborn 'suman' national costume from last year (left) and new national costume inspired by the Higantes Festival (right).
Paolo Ballesteros via Instagram, Binibining Pilipinas

                     

                        

                           
                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 12:32pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Last weekend, the Binibining Pilipinas organization posted two fabulous videos.



The first was a virtual travelogue into the respective hometowns of its 34 official candidates. Like a Department of Tourism (DoT) campaign material, the beautifully-spliced "Travel with Binibini" video was another reminder to all viewers why it's always "more fun in the Philippines."

   
   


The other video was the National Costume fashion show at the New Frontier Theater. After their fabulous montages, it was the perfect time for the candidates to show their respective costumes up close and in motion. The show was opened by Samantha Bernardo's "Aguilar" costume by Patrick Isorena that she wore on the Miss Grand International stage last March.



After the show, the Binibining Pilipinas page showed the creations that were voted by fans as this year's Top 10. And, in random order, they are:



    
	
  • Binibini #1 Samantha Panlilio 's freedom-inspired ensemble reminded everyone why Cavite remains the seat of our historic past. It also chronicled her late great aunt's journey as the first crowned Binibining Pilipinas in 1964.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #11 Bianca Marcelo's sarimanok costume, created by Paolo Blanco, employed the "kadineta" weaving technique of Bocaue, Bulacan.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #12 Cinderella Faye Obenita is the embodiment of "Belleza del Oro," wearing the creation of Odelon Simpao that featured details like "a thousand golden fish scales" chronicling Cagayan de Oro's glorious past.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #17 Hannah Arnold is resplendent in a beautifully executed Louis Pangilinan terno that paid homage to the Bulaklakan Festival. The intricately attached bamboo arch (singkaban) of colorful blooms added to the elegance of the entire ensemble.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #18 Ma. Ruth Erika Quin is the lovely maiden of the harvest. Her costume pays homage to the country's rice granary and the vast verdure of the farmlands, whose produce sustains most of the Philippine's food supply.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #21 Carina Cariño wears Don Cristobal's interpretation of a water deity emerging in the city. The powerful waves of La Union's seascape are captured in the frills and flounces adorning the costume's train.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #22 Czarina Guiao of Pampanga wears this ingeniously created architectural ensemble that is culled from mat weaves (dase) and filigrees of rice grains. How the costume attained strength and sturdiness from the materials they were made from is a point to marvel. Constructed with the help from the local community, the entire ensemble pays homage to the Birhen de los Remedios.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #24 Ma. Francesca Taruc showcases Angeles City's "La Luz de la Paz" in a dazzling terno illuminated like that of a Christmas lantern. The parol is an enduring enterprise from the province of Pampanga.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #25 Honey Cartasano is grandly encased in a Maria Clara dress made in the proportions of the "higantes" that parade around Angono in November. This was designed by actor Paolo Ballesteros for the lovely candidate from the province of Rizal.
    • 
	
  • Binibini #32 Leslie Anne Ticaro of Tagum City wears this Mark Joseph Sangad's design incorporating Tinalak and T'boli elements all wrapped up in a Waling-waling couture gown.
    • 




 






 



Voting is now officially open. Fans and supporters can cast their votes through the link vote.bbpilipinas.com. The finalist who will garner the most number of votes will be proclaimed the Best National Costume during the grand coronation night on July 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.



To be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the coronation night will be beamed live through the A2Z channel 11 network, iWant TFC, the Metro Channel, as well as the Binibining Pilipinas livestream on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram starting at 9:45 p.m.



RELATED: Paolo Ballesteros recreates 'Suman,' designs new costume for Binibining Pilipinas bet


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 Paolo Ballesteros' design makes it to Binibining Pilipinas 2021 top 10 best national costumes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
