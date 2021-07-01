Innisfree opens green tea farms as homestay for Jeju Island travelers

MANILA, Philippines — Jeju Island is among the famous K-drama destinations in South Korea.

It's the location of several unforgettable scenes in popular dramas like "Boys Over Flowers" (where Gu Jun-pyo and Ha Jae-kyung were supposed to get married), and of the historical series "Jewel in the Palace," where much of its set was filmed at the Jeju Folk Village.

There's another thrill for Jeju though, besides these K-drama attractions.

Green tea farms abound in the popular island below the Korean Peninsula. If you're a fan of K-dramas and, of course, green tea, then Jeju island should be on your next travel list.

Beauty brand Innisfree recently partnered with short-term rental service platform Airbnb to offer a unique experience in some of the island's major green tea farms.

Green tea, which is native to Jeju, plays a major role in Innisfree’s most iconic product range, Green Tea Line. Innisfree is opening the doors to Dolsongyi and Seogwang tea farms, which are the source for its green tea products, and its retail space and cafe, Jejuhouse.

Starting June 28, residents of Korea will be able to book an overnight stay on the green tea farm, available here on a first come, first-served basis.

A green tea farm can accommodate a maximum of two guests at a time. The booking fee for the stay is approximately US$10 to ensure a smooth booking process on the platform, and the entire amount will be refunded to guests in cash during the stay.

Guests can also stay in a camping van that overlooks the green tea fields.

Some of the activities include learning the fine art of tea ceremony and picking fresh tea leaves with the skincare company’s leading research and development expert.

Local Airbnb Experiences hosts will guide guests in a rejuvenating outdoor yoga class, a private photoshoot in the middle of the tea fields with a professional photographer, and a creative botanical art class.

Guests will be served with an especially curated menu by Jejuhouse’s chef, which incorporates some of the island’s local produce.

Interested guests should note that house rules are in strict adherence with COVID-19 guidelines, and those who request a reservation should currently live in Korea to minimize risk. Guests can rest easy knowing that the home will be cleaned in accordance with the Airbnb enhanced cleaning protocol.

For information, visit https://www.airbnb.com/s/experiences.