







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
So young, so modern, so Filipino
A handwoven cropped inabel terno worn with an ivory shantung silk pants from Kultura’s Modern Filipiniana collection

                     

                        

                           
So young, so modern, so Filipino

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
With the practical permutations of the terno as a cocktail dress, as separates in playful colors, and as formalwear in breathable fabrics it’s easier for the younger set to project themselves in this Filipiniana wear for their OOTDs.



At Kultura Filipino, you’ll find modern pieces that still exude elegance, even when worn with a pair of jeans.



There’s a playful inbael terno top with pineapple prints and a cropped top worn with slim silk pants. Natural materials like piña-silk and jusi are woven by local artisans into stylish pieces with just the right amount of prints and embroidery.







Kimono top worn with a tiered shantung silk skirt







The collection consists of classic and modern silhouettes — tops, skirts and dresses — that can be mixed and matched.



The Modern Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog collection is available at Kultura Stores. Shop online through www.kulturafilipino.com or through its Call-to-Deliver service at 0917-5174096. Kultura ships here and abroad.







An Art Deco-inspired terno from Kultura











An inabel terno top with pineapple designs worn with a mikado silk ballgown skirt











Handpainted silk cocoon barong top with puffed sleeves paired with mikado silk ball gown skirt











An embroidered organza bolero with scallop edges worn over a pink gazer gown











Hand-painted and hand-embroidered white organza dress











Silk cocoon capelet paired with a red shantung silk gown






                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FILIPINIANA
                                                      MODERN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 So young, so modern, so Filipino
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
52 minutes ago

                              
                              
So young, so modern, so Filipino


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With the practical permutations of the terno as a cocktail dress, as separates in playful colors, and as formalwear in breathable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Art Detour' at Leon Gallery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
52 minutes ago

                              
                              
'Art Detour' at Leon Gallery


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Some months ago, one of the country’s most sought-after artist-managers Derek Flores of DF Art Agency teamed up with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Freddie Mercury unknowingly kicked off the beauty-tech revolution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 hours ago

                              
                              
How Freddie Mercury unknowingly kicked off the beauty-tech revolution


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
When looking into potential causes for social anxiety and depression reaching an all-time high, one business category stands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Voice' coaches Sarah Geronimo, Lea Salonga go viral for 'twinning' haircut
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'The Voice' coaches Sarah Geronimo, Lea Salonga go viral for 'twinning' haircut


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sarah Geronimo shocked her fans and the public with the shortest hairdo they've ever seen her wear.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 All set for (space) travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
All set for (space) travel


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Nicolas Ghesquière’s longtime fascination with science fiction and outer space are a hallmark of his collections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In high spirits
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
In high spirits


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Full Circle Craft Distillers’ handcrafted artisanal spirits bagged top honors in two international spirit competitions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with