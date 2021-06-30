So young, so modern, so Filipino

With the practical permutations of the terno as a cocktail dress, as separates in playful colors, and as formalwear in breathable fabrics it’s easier for the younger set to project themselves in this Filipiniana wear for their OOTDs.

At Kultura Filipino, you’ll find modern pieces that still exude elegance, even when worn with a pair of jeans.

There’s a playful inbael terno top with pineapple prints and a cropped top worn with slim silk pants. Natural materials like piña-silk and jusi are woven by local artisans into stylish pieces with just the right amount of prints and embroidery.

Kimono top worn with a tiered shantung silk skirt

The collection consists of classic and modern silhouettes — tops, skirts and dresses — that can be mixed and matched.

The Modern Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog collection is available at Kultura Stores. Shop online through www.kulturafilipino.com or through its Call-to-Deliver service at 0917-5174096. Kultura ships here and abroad.

An Art Deco-inspired terno from Kultura

An inabel terno top with pineapple designs worn with a mikado silk ballgown skirt

Handpainted silk cocoon barong top with puffed sleeves paired with mikado silk ball gown skirt

An embroidered organza bolero with scallop edges worn over a pink gazer gown

Hand-painted and hand-embroidered white organza dress