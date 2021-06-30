







































































 




   







   















'Art Detour' at Leon Gallery
Doris Magsaysay-Ho, Derek Flores
Some months ago, one of the country’s most sought-after artist-managers Derek Flores of DF Art Agency teamed up with Leon Gallery International for “Art Detour.”



The show featured six exceptional and successful individuals who, while at the peak of their careers, beat the odds to unleash their inner artists. Architect Juan Carlo Calma, photographer Jay Yao (Jose Campos III), Korean artist Wonhee Cha Delgado or “Whee,” creative director Tracie Anglo Dizon, interior designer Kim Lim, and pop culture artist, painter and sculptor Ciane Xavier depicted their personal accounts of passion and zeal for the arts.



A diverse perspective, experiences to embrace their creativity and their journeys to break barriers in the field of arts were skillfully expressed and elaborated through their works.



Seen admiring the wet works were mega businessman-collector Butch Campos and statuesque beauty Ollie Campos, Morgan Stanley’s Joanne Benitez with old wealth Marissa Araneta, mega business magnate Willie Ocier and attractive wife Geraldine, and sugar baron Pedro Roxas.



Proclamation Gin flowed that night. Cecile Ang and light and furniture guru Tim Tan made sure everyone approved of what they saw. Not to be missed was sultry, alabaster Nicole Whisenhunt, who is still looking for her prince charming; Joya and Zobel collector Louie and Liza Bate; Doris Magsaysay-Ho and sister Helen Delgado, who represented Whee, her daughter-in-law.



Also present were art guru Tonico Manahan with literary blue-blood Lisa Guerrero Nakpil and designer Robbie Santos with the elegant Melot Sunga. Vittorio Lim was spotted with tobacco king Alex Uy and his muse Rosie.  Among the old guards were Manny and Ina Dizon with their son Binky, perennial bachelor Ernest Escaler with Felix and Grace Ang, hotelier Evelyn Lim-Forbes, and brilliant lawyer Mark Gorriceta, among others.



It was clear that name-droppable collectors were thrilled by this exhibit, dahlings.



“The art market was well-represented that night,” enthused Leon Gallery director Jaime Ponce de Leon.



Till the next one, palanggas.




 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

