How Freddie Mercury unknowingly kicked off the beauty-tech revolution

SINGAPORE — When looking into potential causes for social anxiety and depression reaching an all-time high, one business category stands out amongst others – FOREO.

The beauty industry has become notorious, not only for setting unattainable beauty standards but also for telling us what is the age, color, gender and sexual orientation of that perceived “beauty.”

That is why the Swedish beauty-tech powerhouse FOREO is launching an awareness campaign, called Be YOUnique, inviting everyone to be their unapologetically amazing selves and become co-creators of the new face of beauty that has only one criterion – YOUniqueness!

Almost a decade ago, FOREO CEO Filip Sedic was inspired by one man’s bravery, boldness and authenticity. One Queen song later, FOREO was born.

”The name FOREO actually comes from ‘FOR EveryOne.’ Our founder was inspired by lyrics in the Queen’s legendary song, Heaven for Everyone: “This world could be fed, This world could be fun, This could be heaven for everyone, This world could be free, This world could be one.” He was also inspired by Freddie Mercury’s energy, genius and incredibly captivating persona,” said Boris Trupcevic, chief executive officer at FOREO.

“The lyrics of Queen’s masterpiece soon became our mission as FOREO set out to tear down the labels and inspire people to fearlessly be themselves and be aware of their unique imprint on our beautiful world,” he added.

He continues: “With the beat of the first T-sonic™ pulsation inside our trademark LUNA™, Filip knew he had something big that would change the face of beauty forever. LUNA™ was more than just a device, it was our very own Bohemian Rhapsody – no one could imagine the silicone facial brush and massager would conquer the beauty world, and soon after we had 20 million people clapping to its tune. LUNA™ is a monument of non-binary beauty, the beauty that celebrates differences and unites people through something with which everyone can identify.”

Although the origins of the beauty-tech category go all the way back in 1998 and “virtual makeover software,” it was the innovation-driven, independent challengers such as FOREO that actually kicked off the rapid rise of beauty-tech, a category that was up until that point pretty stale and static.

With the world still pulsating from the waves LUNA™ 3 made all over the globe, the UFO™ 2, a game-changing device brought a future to the beauty industry. The full spectrum of expensive spa treatments available only at salons and clinics were now packed in a cute but powerful puck that gives you a supercharged facial in only two minutes, saving time and money.

FOREO is spearheading the development of new technologies as the brand just recently launched a microcurrent toning device BEAR™. It was also announced that FOREO Institute is already working on the ‘next big thing.’

“Every Queen fan knows there were two sides to Freddie: the extravagant showman and the shy and private individual. There are two sides to FOREO as well when it comes to technology: quality and innovation. However, when it comes to diversity and inclusivity, both big drivers for our brand, we feel the need to shout from the rooftops – Be YOUnique and let your inner rockstar shine!” shared Trupcevic.

“We at FOREO are proud of our global family and the differences that make us stand out and we want to inspire individuals to never shrink themselves to fit places they’ve outgrown as this world could truly be heaven for everyone,” he added.

Women have been calling for the media to do a better job portraying women of diverse physical appearance, age, race, shape and size, while men have been feeling a lot of pressure to be emotionally strong.

FOREO is also launching a long-term platform to celebrate differences and YOUniqueness of any kind, giving people around the world a voice to call out our everyday heroes, doers and shakers, game-changers and challengers playing the lead role in their own movie.

The goal is to show the world all faces of beauty, refusing to be defined by anyone and taking diversity, inclusivity and individuality in the beauty industry to another level.

Encouraging is the fact that there’s a lot of hope towards heaven for everyone, as the data also show that 83% of women, want to look their personal best rather than follow someone else's definition of ‘beautiful.’

What’s more, this Pride month, FOREO wants to create a long-term platform to celebrate not only the members of the proud community but all the brave, different and fearless individuals out there taking a stand for what they believe in.

“Humanity is inclusivity. It represents our differences while celebrating culture and identity. Freddie Mercury captivated hearts with his unique expression, honesty and non-conformist lifestyle. He was way ahead of his time. Recognised and loved by everyone, he had become an style icon for people all over the world ranging from pop enthusiasts and hard rockers to LGBTQIA+ community and artists of all sorts. Freddie truly was a legend and FOREO will continue to honor him on our mission to spread love and acceptance through YOUniqueness,” Trupcevic concluded.