'The Voice' coaches Sarah Geronimo, Lea Salonga go viral for 'twinning' haircut

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo shocked her fans and the public with the shortest hairdo they've ever seen her wear.

Netizens likened her pixie cut hair to her fellow "The Voice Philippines" coach Lea Salonga, who has been sporting the hairdo since appearing in the singing talent show.

As such, the two went viral on Facebook and Twitter. "Ms. Lea" was even among Twitter's top trending topics earlier today.

A netizen quipped about the two judges' "relationship."

"Hindi mo kami maloloko Coach Sarah! Anak ka na ni Coach Lea!" said @BossCxLeaS on Twitter.

Another said that Sarah looks fresh with her new 'do.

"I think kahit mag semi kal or kulto length hair would definitely look good sa kanya o kahit anong hair style bagay... ang fresh lang din ngayon," quipped @iamochay.

Sarah has been lying low from showbiz since she married her boyfriend of seven years, Matteo Guidicelli, in February last year.

As a fitting finale for its 5th anniversary celebration, Landers Superstore brought back the celebrity couple Sarah and Matteo for another fun and inspiring online concert that aired live on Landers’ Facebook page yesterday.

Dubbed “The 5th Birthday Concert,” this rare musical treat had Sarah and Matteo perform their hit singles and favorite songs to honor and thank all the store’s valued members and hardworking employees. It will also feature cameos from other brand ambassadors and callback milestones and community outreach efforts in the past five years.

