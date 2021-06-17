







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Aiko Melendez shares secret behind slimmer body, clearer skin
Actress Aiko Melendez
Aiko Melendez via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Aiko Melendez shares secret behind slimmer body, clearer skin

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 7:52pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Aiko Melendez trended online yesterday after she posted a photo of herself looking younger and slimmer. 



In her Instagram account, Aiko thanked social media users for the wonderful feedback she received as she shared her weight loss and clearer skin secret. 



“Hi Guys, thank you for making me trend yesterday and for the wonderful comments. But id like to make a correction for those online food delivery claiming about my weight loss,” Aiko said. 



The actress said she’s doing regular workouts at home and proper diet. 



 










 



“My Food is being delivered by Ketovegetarianph Let’s give the credit to them. And also doing regular exercises at home. Plus machines at The Icon clinic Eric-Vina Yapjuangco. Thanks im happy to inspire a lot of people who almost gave up on their weight loss journey,” she said.  



She said that all is possible if a person have the right mentality to be healthier. 



“It is never too late. Im also taking Theobroma cacao drink to keep me healthy and younger looking. So sa lahat ng nagmessage sa akin salamat! Mahirap pero kng gugustuhin kakayanin naten yan. Goodluck on your weightloss Journey! And yes wala po ako make up! Alma maria skincare naman yan,” she said. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AIKO MELENDEZ
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino content creator Bretman Rock is set to star in YouTube's four-part documentary series "30 Days With: Bretman Rock"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: &lsquo;Bahala na si Batwoman!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: ‘Bahala na si Batwoman!’


                              

                                                                  By Millet M. Mananquil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Nikki Coseteng was wearing her favorite short, sexy mini, miniskirt actually a tennis outfit when I first had lunch with her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sit back & relax, dad!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Sit back & relax, dad!


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life, who manages to do so much for you year-round, can be a bit of a challenge....

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and Chief Executive Officer of local makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent webinar by Philstar.com and Levi’s, fashion experts and environmental advocates stir the discussion on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 National Costume top 10 picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 National Costume top 10 picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Thirty-four creative ensembles mirroring our country's historic, religious, folkloric and fantastical consciousness paraded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with