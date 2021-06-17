Aiko Melendez shares secret behind slimmer body, clearer skin

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Aiko Melendez trended online yesterday after she posted a photo of herself looking younger and slimmer.

In her Instagram account, Aiko thanked social media users for the wonderful feedback she received as she shared her weight loss and clearer skin secret.

“Hi Guys, thank you for making me trend yesterday and for the wonderful comments. But id like to make a correction for those online food delivery claiming about my weight loss,” Aiko said.

The actress said she’s doing regular workouts at home and proper diet.

“My Food is being delivered by Ketovegetarianph Let’s give the credit to them. And also doing regular exercises at home. Plus machines at The Icon clinic Eric-Vina Yapjuangco. Thanks im happy to inspire a lot of people who almost gave up on their weight loss journey,” she said.

She said that all is possible if a person have the right mentality to be healthier.

“It is never too late. Im also taking Theobroma cacao drink to keep me healthy and younger looking. So sa lahat ng nagmessage sa akin salamat! Mahirap pero kng gugustuhin kakayanin naten yan. Goodluck on your weightloss Journey! And yes wala po ako make up! Alma maria skincare naman yan,” she said.