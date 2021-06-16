







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Sit back & relax, dad!
Troy Montero enjoys his “me” time on Ogawa’s Master Drive Plus.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                     

                        

                           
Sit back & relax, dad!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life, who manages to do so much for you year-round, can be a bit of a challenge. And so this Father’s Day, give him the gift of relaxation.



Infuse a little bit of leisure into his hectic life, palanggas, with Ogawa’s award-winning massage chairs. Choose from its well-curated list of gift items that will impress even the most discerning gentleman.



Ogawa’s Master Drive AI, a 4-D Thermo Care massage chair, features breakthrough technology such as face recognition, health tracker and scanner, and AI-powered automated analyst. It’s more like a personal health assistant than just a massage chair. This technology has real-time detection analysis and massage recommendations with personalized program delivery, dahlings.



Also check out the Master Drive Plus, which precisely targets acupuncture points with a human-like full-body massage; Smart Reluxe and the Smart Vogue Plus, which come with eight full-body automatic programs that the whole family can benefit from.



The throne that’s rightfully his



Between homeschooling and long hours of work, the king of the house deserves a proper break. Make your gift-giving count and take a hint from celebrity dads Vic Sotto, Richard Gutierrez, Troy Montero, Derek Ramsay, Drew Arellano, GP Reyes and Doug Kramer, who use Master Drive Plus at home.



Richard Yap, Chuckie Dreyfus and James Deakin enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of Smart Vogue Plus, while Jim Bacarro balances work and relaxation on his MySofa 2.




 



* * *



Have your Ogawa delivered straight to your doorstep. For inquiries, visit sdwww.ogawaworld.net.ph and https://www.facebook.com/OGAWAPHILIPPINES on Facebook.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FATHER'S DAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: &lsquo;Bahala na si Batwoman!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
51 minutes ago

                              
                              
Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: ‘Bahala na si Batwoman!’


                              

                                                                  By Millet M. Mananquil |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Nikki Coseteng was wearing her favorite short, sexy mini, miniskirt actually a tennis outfit when I first had lunch with her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sit back & relax, dad!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
51 minutes ago

                              
                              
Sit back & relax, dad!


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life, who manages to do so much for you year-round, can be a bit of a challenge....

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and Chief Executive Officer of local makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a recent webinar by Philstar.com and Levi’s, fashion experts and environmental advocates stir the discussion on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged &lsquo;copycats&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged ‘copycats’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent virtual press conference for her single “R.Y.F,” Catriona shared her thoughts on what Internet users...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
As in love, any perfume fan is on a constant search for “the one” a signature scent that can define your olfactory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with