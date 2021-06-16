Sit back & relax, dad!

Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life, who manages to do so much for you year-round, can be a bit of a challenge. And so this Father’s Day, give him the gift of relaxation.

Infuse a little bit of leisure into his hectic life, palanggas, with Ogawa’s award-winning massage chairs. Choose from its well-curated list of gift items that will impress even the most discerning gentleman.

Ogawa’s Master Drive AI, a 4-D Thermo Care massage chair, features breakthrough technology such as face recognition, health tracker and scanner, and AI-powered automated analyst. It’s more like a personal health assistant than just a massage chair. This technology has real-time detection analysis and massage recommendations with personalized program delivery, dahlings.

Also check out the Master Drive Plus, which precisely targets acupuncture points with a human-like full-body massage; Smart Reluxe and the Smart Vogue Plus, which come with eight full-body automatic programs that the whole family can benefit from.

The throne that’s rightfully his

Between homeschooling and long hours of work, the king of the house deserves a proper break. Make your gift-giving count and take a hint from celebrity dads Vic Sotto, Richard Gutierrez, Troy Montero, Derek Ramsay, Drew Arellano, GP Reyes and Doug Kramer, who use Master Drive Plus at home.

Richard Yap, Chuckie Dreyfus and James Deakin enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of Smart Vogue Plus, while Jim Bacarro balances work and relaxation on his MySofa 2.

* * *

Have your Ogawa delivered straight to your doorstep. For inquiries, visit sdwww.ogawaworld.net.ph and https://www.facebook.com/OGAWAPHILIPPINES on Facebook.