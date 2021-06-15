







































































 




   







   















Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation
Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and CEO of Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula
Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 6:53pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and Chief Executive Officer of local makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula, will donate 100% of her businesses’ sales to organizations that help political prisoners in the Philippines.



This comes after her realization on how privileged she was when she was wrongfully linked to an alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots, as was backed by a legal team to clear out the accusations thrown at her. 



Nina, yesterday, announced in her Twitter account that she would put up a donation drive to be of help to organizations that assist political prisoners in the country. 



“I had a legal team who was ready to do whatever it takes to topple the accusations. But it made me think – how about those people who don’t have the same resources as I do? How are they able to defend themselves from accusations that, most of the time, haven’t gone through due process? But that’s the thing – most of the time, they aren’t able to defend themselves,” Nina said on Twitter. 



 










 



“I am elated to inform everyone that on Lazada and Shopee’s Payday Sale this June 15, Colourette & Fresh Formula is donating 100% of its SALES to a group that works for the protection, rights, and welfare of the wrongly accused, and the political prisoners in the Philippines,” she added.



Last May 21, the local businesswoman took it to Twitter to expose an alleged scheme of someone selling vaccine slots from LGUs. Despite being the whistleblower, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on June 9 identified her as the third suspect of the alleged vaccine-for-sale scheme, and she was charged with estafa, violation of the Anti-Red Tape Law, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. 



On June 12, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered to drop charges filed against Nina and said that she should not have been dragged into the case due to the evidence on hand.



As of 10:34 a.m., June 15,  a total of 604 orders were placed for both Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula, Nina declared on Twitter. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

