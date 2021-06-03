







































































 




   







   















'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN
TV host Korina Sanchez
Korina Sanchez via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 4:45pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — TV host Korina Sanchez flexed her beach body on social media as she thanked her followers for cheering for her. 



In her Instagram account, Korina posted a photo of her wearing a white one-piece swimsuit. 



“Just sayin’. At my age, I don’t think twice about posting a good bathing suit shot. Why? I work for my health and fitness,” Korina wrote in the caption. 



The “Rated Korina” host added that she likes to inspire others to workout for their health and fitness, too.



 










 



“And I’d like to inspire (if I do at all). At my age, I get a thrill if someone likes how I take care of myself. Time will come when I won’t be able to do bathing suit shots anymore because it’ll ruin people’s day. But that ain’t today I think. So, thanks for cheering me on,” she said. 



Celebrities such as Sunshine Cruz, Pops Fernandez and Pinky Webb commented their appreciation to Korina’s post. 



Meanwhile, “Rated Korina” will start airing on ABS-CBN platforms starting June 19.



 






 



“Yep. I guess we’re a citizen of the world. As long as we get to your homes and get to tell our stories to make you happy, then we are HAPPIER. Balik Kapamilya, yes! Pero Kapatid din! Mga Kaibigan, kabalitaan at kakampi, kasama parin ninyo sa A2Z, sa TV5, sa sa OnePH, Kapamilya Channel and IWantTFC worldwide!” Korina wrote on Facebook. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

