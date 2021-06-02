







































































 




   







   















Ready, set, shop
Overlap printed blouse by Adolfo Dominguez, available at Rustan’s
                           MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Enjoy the biggest markdowns of up to 50 percent off from your favorite brands at Rustan’s end-of-season sale, dahlings!



Starting Friday, June 4, the luxury department store is marking down prices from multiple categories: home, fine jewelry, beauty, women’s and men’s fashion and accessories, and kid’s toys and apparel. Offered at jaw-dropping prices, you certainly won’t want to miss out, palanggas.



Shop in any of the Rustan’s stores in Makati, Shangri-La, Gateway, Alabang and Cebu, or through the Personal Shopper on Call by calling 0917-111-1952.



Contact your favorite Rustan’s store to request for the personal shopper service and a sales associate will be assigned to assist you with your inquiries, order confirmation and payment transactions. Fulfilled orders can be collected via curbside pickup, or a minimum purchase requirement of P5,000 grants you free delivery for Metro Manila, Cebu and other provincial areas. For purchases below P5,000, a fixed delivery fee of P200 for Metro Manila and Cebu addresses, and P300 for provincial areas will apply. Extra-large packages will be charged P500 delivery fee for addresses within Luzon, while P750 is charged for delivery to Visayas or Mindanao.



The end-of-season sale is ongoing until June 17.




 



For inquiries, join the Rustan’s Live Viber Community http://rstns.shop/RustansViber, follow @RustansPH on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.Rustans.com.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Enjoy the biggest markdowns of up to 50 percent off from your favorite brands at Rustan’s end-of-season sale, dahl...

                                                         


      

         

            
