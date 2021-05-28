Sue Ramirez advises girls: Beauty not a trait but a feeling

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez has a piece of advice to girls who feel they’re not beautiful enough to face the world.

In the virtual media launch of Kawaii Whitening Soap, which she is the endorser, Sue said girls should learn to appreciate their own selves.

“Sabi nga nila, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ so we cannot please everybody with how we look. Not everybody will appreciate the beauty that we have but if we learn to appreciate it on our own, I don’t think that there will be a time that we will not feel beautiful,” she said.

“Ikaw yon e. It’s a feeling e. Beauty is not actually a trait. It’s a feeling. So if you feel beautiful, you are beautiful. It’s come from within,” she added.

Sue said she doesn’t feel that she’s not beautiful because of her strong support system as she said everyone is beautiful.

“I don’t think I felt not beautiful. Medyo malakas ang ating support system and everybody makes me feel confident and everybody supports me. Luckily, hindi ko naman naramdaman sa sarili ko 'yon. But to everybody who feels that way, I will tell you, you are beautiful, in what every way it is,” she said.

“Ang ganda ganda niyo. Walang panget sa mundo. Walang ginawa ang Diyos na panget. Magtiwala lang kayo. Just trust and believe in yourself and everything follows,” she added.

Manufactured by Global Care Cosmetics Corp., Kawaii Whitening Soap is the latest beauty soap in the market that promises a gentle glow and whiter skin within five days. It is now available in supermarkets, groceries, specialty stores, drug stores and convenience stores.