LIST: Photos, details of Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez wedding
Newly weds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
LIST: Photos, details of Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez wedding

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 1:55pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Ariana Grande's wedding photos with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez in her Instagram is on pace to become the 2nd most like post on the platform after reaching 19 million likes in just 10 hours.



The post reportedly now sit as the 7th most liked photos on Instagram, topping Jennifer Aniston’s post with her “Friends” co-stars. 



The post is on track on beating Kylie Jenner's first-ever photo of her daughter Stormi, Chadwick Boseman's death, Billie Eilish's selfie, Cristiano Ronaldo's tribute to Diego Maradona and XXXtentacion's death. 



The post, however, is still far from the number one most liked post on Instagram, the "world_record_egg" with over 55 million likes.



 










 



Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Ariana's wedding gown was inspired by Audrey Hepburn and was created by American fashion designer Vera Wang.



According to Vogue, when Wang dressed Ariana for the 2018 Met Gala, she made the pop star promise that she will also be the one to design her wedding dress.



Ariana's veil is also Hepburn-inspired with a dainty satin bow modeled after the one worn by Hepburn's character, Jo Stockton, in “Funny Face.”



The groom, meanwhile, wore a Tom Ford suit.



 










 



The pop star also chose pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz to match her engagement ring. 



Reports said that the wedding ceremony, held in Grande's Montecito home in California last May 15, was intimate with only 20 people in attendance. 



 










 



Dalton proposed to Ariana in December 2020 after less than a year of dating. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

