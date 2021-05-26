Escuela Tallerâ€™s conservation efforts go on amid the pandemic









































































 




   







   















Escuela Taller's conservation efforts go on amid the pandemic
The Holy Rosary Parish in Pampanga
Escuela Taller's conservation efforts go on amid the pandemic

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

The Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation Inc. continues to fulfill its mission of forming the Filipino youth to become protectors of Philippine-built heritage.



Escuela Taller’s conservation activities in Angeles Church (Holy Rosary Parish) in Pampanga continue amid the pandemic and new surges in transmission. The conservation efforts are aimed at removing incompatible additions and interventions that were made to the structure over time.



“The conservation works that began in September 2019 focused on addressing the damages and deteriorations of the masonry walls on the west bell tower,” says architect Bettina Bulaong, Escuela Taller executive director. “Currently, a team composed of 24 Escuela Taller artisans and heritage protectors executes the program of work with six female workers at its core.”







Escuella Taller artisans and conservation workers set up the scaffolding at the East Tower of the Holy Rosary Parish, in preparation for the documentation phase of the conservation project.







Escuela Taller, in partnership with the Universidad de Manila's Center for Micro-credential and Industry Training and the City Government of Manila, will be offering (good news, palanggas) micro-credential courses on Wood Technology, including basic carpentry, joinery and introductory woodcarving.



“Escuela Taller’s regular training programs remain temporarily on hold due to health and safety restrictions and due to availability of funds,” notes Bulaong. She adds that the foundation is in the process of reprogramming its approach to skills transfer that integrates the blended-learning methodology with its learning-by-doing programs to adapt to the changing needs related to public health and safety due to COVID-19.



Since 2009, Escuela Taller has produced over 500 skilled workers and completed the restoration and rehabilitation of over 20 heritage structures, including old churches, cemeteries, historical buildings and ancestral houses located in various parts of the archipelago, including Manila, Laguna, Pampanga, Batanes, Bohol and Cebu.



Now, that is progress at its best, dahlings. Escuella Taller recently completed the rehabilitation of the Paco Park Ossuary that was executed collaboratively with the National Parks Development Committee and the Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional Para el Desarrollo. Not bad, huh?







Work on the sidewalls of the Holy Rosary Parish, also known Pisamban Maragul or the “Big Church” among the locals











Escuela Taller graduates at work: There are currently 24 Escuela Taller artisans and heritage protectors who execute the program of work with six female workers in the team.




















Architect Carmen Bettina Bulaong






                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

The Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation Inc. continues to fulfill its mission of forming the Filipino youth to become protectors...

                                                         


      

         

            
