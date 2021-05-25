Maymay Entrata stars in first international cover for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata was once again tapped as the cover girl of Dubai-based magazine Xpedition, which was released in time for her 24th birthday.

In the magazine’s Instagram account, Maymay was seen posing in three covers for the international magazine.

“Cocooned in a monitored home where she first opened her heart, graced an international fashion show where she dignified art... vindicating a journey of lessons that she learned from above... and glorifying the quintessence of her true, Higher Love,” Xpedition wrote.

“@xpeditionmagazine presents @Maymay’s first international cover this 2021 shot in the UAE's highest peak - the unforgettable place where she was first hailed as an international model, produced by #JoshYugen - the same producer behind her historical and successful Arab Fashion Week debut,” it added.

According to Xpedition, the location of the shoot was in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah), the highest peak in the United Arab Emirates.

“Herald the rhythmic galaxy, flashed the divinity of the dawn. Unleashed by the notoriety of the light, a star was born. Poets are crying, the truth is dying, all sinking in a sob. Until a man from the north brought the lost soul to a #HigherLove,” the magazine said in another post.

Maymay wore creations by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One, the artist behind Rabiya Mateo’s gown at the recently concluded 69th Miss Universe.

“Blinded by the sunken light and the screams are way too loud. Unearthing the imperativeness of humility as you touch the cloud. And when you gaze to solitude as free as a dove. You will realize the ONLY thing that matters is the moments of the - #HigherLove,” the magazine wrote in another post.

Maymay first appeard on the magazine's cover last 2019 in its Spring issue.

