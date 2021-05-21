







































































 




   







   















3 easy steps to brighter skin with newly launched Hada Labo premium range
The Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range combines 3 types of Hyaluronic Acid and natural and gentle brightening ingredients such as Arbutin and Vitamins C Phosphate  and E to deeply hydrate and brighten your skin tone.
3 easy steps to brighter skin with newly launched Hada Labo premium range

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 1:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hydrated healthy skin responds better and faster to beauty products and treatments and no one does hydration better than Hada Labo, the no. 1 facial lotion in Japan for 13 consecutive years.



Hada Labo was not available in the Philippines before 2019. Skin care enthusiasts had to buy their favorite Hada Labo products in Japan or ask someone to get it for them there.



Since Hada Labo's Philippine launch in 2019, skin-conscious Filipinos have relied on the hydrating powers of the brand's products to give them the soft, hydrated and bouncy skin of their dreams.



Finally, Hada Labo brings a second skincare collection to the country.



Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range harnesses the Hydrating power of Hada Labo and combines it with a Brightening effect for visibly brighter and bouncier skin with a youthful glow.



The Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range combines three types of Hyaluronic Acid and natural and gentle brightening ingredients such as Arbutin and Vitamins C Phosphate  and E to deeply hydrate and brighten your skin tone.



Tranexamic acid is the active ingredient in the Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range. Tranexamic acid addresses skin discoloration problems such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and redness.






The Premium Whitening Lotion, which is used after cleansing and before moisturizing, is the flagship product in the range. This watery lotion is formulated with Tranexamic Acid to help brighten and prevent dark spots, while Vitamins C and E offer protection against free radical damage. To help skin retain moisture, it's also been formulated with concentrated hyaluronic acid.



The Hada Labo Arbutin Whitening Face Wash not only removes dirt from pores. It also purifies for a clearer, brighter complexion. It contains Arbutin and plant extracts to help restore and optimize skin’s evenness for visibly fair and radiant skin. This face wash is skin pH balanced for low irritation.



If you want to try the products first, get the Premium Whitening Trial Set which includes Premium Whitening Wash (12g), Premium Whitening Lotion (30ml), and Premium Whitening Cream (14g).



With regular use, it will give you brighter and glowing skin. Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range products has no mineral oil, no alcohol, no colorants and no fragrances.



Take these easy steps with Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range to achieve brightened and hydrated skin. All products are suitable for all skin types.



 



Find Hada Labo at selected Watsons retail stores nationwide and the following e-commerce platforms: 




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

