WATCH: Levi’s leads discussion on style and sustainability in webinar co-presented with Philstar.com

Fashion giant continues to expand sustainability offerings for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Climate change has reached a pivotal stage. Though things may look dire, we still have time to make a huge impact protecting our planet.

Levi’s is more committed than ever to preserving the health of the environment through sustainable manufacturing and business practices.

In Philstar.com’s webinar dubbed Sustainability Starts With You: Empowering consumers to make conscious choices in their fashion statements,” Levi’s leads the discussion along with two eco thought-leaders in our society today.

They are Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, co-founder and president of the eco-ethical fashion brand Rags 2 Riches, and Javy Cang, mountaineer, adventurer and photographer with an intense passion for the environment.

Representing Levi’s is Paul Dilinger, vice president of global product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co.

The panelists, together with moderator Angelia Ong who is Miss Earth 2015, will share thoughts on how fashion brands and even individuals can create positive impact for the environment with actions big or small.

Nature-inspired Spring/Summer 2021 collection

Levi’s commitment to drive sustainability initiatives can now be seen across a vast majority of its products this Spring/Summer 2021 season.

“Sustainability and responsible consumption are more important than ever, and it’s always top of mind when we’re creating our collections,” Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi Strauss & Co., said.

“We want people to buy what they love and live in it and keep it longer,” Hillman continued.

Called “Second Nature,” the Spring/Summer 2021 collection features the looser, more utilitarian, outdoor style trends currently dominating the streets and runways, and more notably, a range of more sustainable fabrics and practices:

Organic cotton

A range of men’s fits is made with certified organic cotton. Organic cotton doesn’t rely on chemical pesticides, contributing to healthier cleaner soil, and cleaner waterways. When the soil is healthier, it’s fertile for longer, benefitting farming communities.

Find it on

Across popular men’s fits such as the 501® Original, the 502™ Taper and 511™ Slim

Cottonized Hemp

Over the last few seasons, the company has been innovating new fiber and fabric strategies that are more environmentally sustainable.

In 2019, their Levi’s Wellthread™ featured the first-to-market iteration of Cottonized Hemp. Hemp requires less water and pesticides to cultivate than conventionally grown cotton. Unfortunately, due to the coarseness of the hemp fiber, it’s never been a popular choice for clothing.

This is why Levi’s has worked with specialists on a “cottonizing” process making hemp yarn feel just as soft and comfortable as cotton. This season, the brand is implementing its use even further.

Find it on:

Across all indigo finishes of the women’s High Loose, the flattering high rise fit with a loose leg.

In the new Surplus Utility Trucker, Tailored Trucker Jacket and across a range of Utility Shirts.

For men’s, throughout the Stay Loose platform, the popular 90’s inspired loose fit jean.

Across every wash of the Levi’s 551®Z Authentic Straight—the new fit inspired by the original 1961 Levi’s 551 zip fly pre-shrunk jean.

On tops, across select Western Shirts and Trucker Jackets for both men’s and women’s.

Tencel™

A sustainable alternative to viscose, Tencel™ is a soft fiber sourced from responsibly harvested wood. Using fibers sourced from sustainably managed forests, farms and plantations help preserve forests. They’re also more moisture-absorbent than cotton, softer than silk, and cooler than linen.

Find it on:

A range of new loose fits for women’s this season, such as the Loose Straight, a mid-rise with a straight leg that’s roomy all the way to the leg opening, and the High Loose Taper, a feminine nipped in high rise that curves out into a loose tapered leg.

Repair and reimagine

To truly transform the fashion industry, Levi’s knows that it’s going to take a lot more than simply weaving new sustainable fibers into products.

Circularity is the ultimate goal, a system in which durable products designed using safe, high-quality materials and dyes can later be recycled and turned into new products, reducing both waste and demand for virgin raw materials.

One step they are taking in that direction is expanding our efforts to repair and reimagine old clothes.

From day one, Levi’s products have been designed to withstand the test of time. But if you do get wear and tear, you can bring your Levi’s denim to a Levi’s Tailor Shop to be repaired, or even refashioned into something new. Drop by their tailor shops present at Robinsons Place Manila, Ayala Mall Manila Bay and The SM Store at SM Makati.

Levi’s not only wants to make a positive impact on the environment but also to inspire collective action for the most pressing social and environmental issues facing their business, industry and planet.

Learn more about Levi's sustainability efforts

