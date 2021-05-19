Leviâ€™s Heritage inspires trendy new menâ€™s jean for Spring/Summer 2021

MANILA, Philippines — After years of skinny for men, straight fit jeans have mounted a major comeback in recent seasons.

For Levi’s, that means diving back into the archives to find the perfect fit for the moment. After all, when you’ve been around for over 150 years, you’ve probably got a fit to cover every trend imaginable. Which is exactly the story behind the new Levi’s 551®Z Authentic Straight fit men’s jean for Spring/Summer 2021.

Inspired by the original 1961 Levi’s 551 zip fly pre-shrunk jean—the first-ever pre-shrunk jean offered by Levi’s—the new 551®Z Authentic Straight is a looser straight leg. And, just like its predecessor, it also features a zip rather than a button fly, and a double-sided big “E” Red Tab.

It’s a jean for the skaters and the street style mavens or for those who want to dress like skaters and street style mavens.

“With trends returning to roomier straight fits, the 551®Z seemed like the perfect jean to re-imagine from our archives. At Levi’s we’re extremely lucky to have such an expansive archive and beautiful history of fits and styles in denim from which we can pull inspiration from season after season,” Global VP of Men’s Design at Levi’s Strauss & Co. Janine Chilton-Faust said.

“So we took the aesthetic of the original 551®Z and modernized it in a way that, while maintaining the same properties, has a fresh look that’s perfect for today’s youth. We’re really excited about this cool new version of the 551®Z Authentic Straight that is both sustainably conscious and leans into our ‘90s heritage,” she added.

The 551®Z Authentic Straight is available in both indigo and yarn-dyed black, with a range of washes from super light to dark, as well as a stone wash for anyone wanting to amp up that ‘90s vibe.

Every pair in the collection is made from Cottonized Hemp, a fabric that is made from a hemp yarn that’s been treated to have the look and feel and cotton. Since hemp requires less water, less chemicals, and less land to grow than cotton, it makes our Cottonized Hemp jeans a much more sustainable option than traditional cotton.

The 551®Z Authentic Straight has a ‘90s vibe for today’s trends, born out of the ’60s and made with sustainability at the forefront. Because when it comes to style and sustainability, Levi’s is more committed than ever.

To start a timely discussion, Levi's together with Philstar.com presented the webinar Sustainability Starts with You: Empowering consumers to make conscious choices in their fashion statements.

Watch here and know how the fashion giant is taking steps to achieve sustainable manufacturing and business practices.

Learn more about Levi’s sustainability efforts in these resources:

The Levi’s® 551Z Authentic Straight Jeans is available in the Philippines online, in Levi’s stores, and in select wholesalers.

