In photos: Andrea Meza's first photo shoot as Miss Universe 2020

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 12:37pm
MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Meza, Miss Universe Mexico 2020, is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 69th Miss Universe Competition on May 17 in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization.
The following are her first official photos shot by Tracy Nguyen.
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza
