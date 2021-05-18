THE BUDGETARIAN
In photos: Andrea Meza's first photo shoot as Miss Universe 2020
Andrea Meza, Miss Universe Mexico 2020, is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 69th Miss Universe Competition.
In photos: Andrea Meza's first photo shoot as Miss Universe 2020

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Meza, Miss Universe Mexico 2020, is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 69th Miss Universe Competition on May 17 in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization.

The following are her first official photos shot by Tracy Nguyen. 

 

RELATED: Not from Mexico, Pampanga: Who is Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza?

