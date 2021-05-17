THE BUDGETARIAN
What evening gown Rabiya Mateo could have worn at Miss Universe 2020 finals
From left: Furne One's 'Sarimanok' design; yellow gown backup that circulated on YouTube
Furne One via Instagram; Miss Universe Philippines

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One revealed the gown that Miss Universe 2020 Top 21 finalist Rabiya Matteo was supposed to wear at the evening gown competition.

In his Instagram account, Furne said the Amato Couture is still proud for the Iloilo beauty queen despite failing to take home the crown.

“We are still so proud of you @rabiyamateo like a phoenix, on your own pace and time, you will soar high,” One wrote. 

Furne explained that the gown's design was inspired by Sarimanok, the mythical bird of the Maranao people in Mindanao. It symbolizes good fortune. 

 

 

“The closed necked haltered gown is artistically hand embroidered with hyacinth Swarovski crystals, glass beads and paillettes. The feminine form and silhouette celebrate confidence. Laser cut fabrics were delicately attached to the tulle based gown formed like feathers to give it a softer look on the hem. Orange expresses freedom and success which describe the woman of today,” One said. 

The gown also celebrates the festivals of Rabiya’s hometown, Iloilo City. 

“The closed neck haltered gown celebrates the festivals of Iloilo city, also known as the city of love. Orange symbolizes joy, happiness and creativity. The tulle based gown is embroidered with thousands of precious components, which represents the heartbeat of the people of ILOILO. Hyacinth Swarovski crystals, glass beads and paillettes shout opulence,” he explained.

“Laser cut fabrics sprawling to the hem, formed feather-like softness, flowers, different formation of masks and headpieces which are evident during the traditional celebration. Its silhouette celebrates the representation of feminism,” he added. 

Prior to the finals, social media users were curculating a video of what Rabiya what could have worn as backup gown.

 

 

Rabiya failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA earlier today.

Rabiya was called first in the third batch of the Top 21, which was announced in groups of seven since 7 is considered lucky in many countries, but failed to be called in the Top 10.

Related: WATCH: Rabiya Mateo at the swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe 2020 Top 10. Here's full list

Mexico's Andrea Meza was named as winner at the end of the program.

RELATED: WATCH: Viva Mexico! Andrea Meza wins Miss Universe 2020

—  Reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray, Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
Recommended
