Miss Myanmar wins Miss Universe 2020 National Costume
Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin at the Miss Universe 2020 National Costume competition
MUO/Benjamin Askinas

Miss Myanmar wins Miss Universe 2020 National Costume

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin was named as the 69th Miss Universe National Costume winner after capturing the universe with her #PrayForMyanmar slogan. 

This was not her original costume as the original one was lost in shipment. This outfit, according to her, shows their people's weaving skills and strong spirit.

The hosts expressed their approval of the win, saying that it was a well-deserved one. 

“We love the Myanmar costume. Well-deserved win especially considering the message behind it,” the hosts said.  

Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega said she loved how this year’s candidates tried to voice out important messages through the pageant. 

“I love how these delegates send important messages. I applaud that,” she said. 

Another former Miss Universe titlist, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, echoed Paulina’s sentiments.  

“For sure, I couldn't agree more. Singapore's national costume has had hashtag 'Stop Asian Hate' written in the back and we know Uruguay sent an important message about inclusivity inspired by her national costume, and of course Myanmar had an important message,” she said.  

RELATED: In photos: Miss Universe 2020 National Costumes rich in concepts, surprises 

