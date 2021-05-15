THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Rabiya Mateo shines in Furne One couture at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries
Rabiya Mateo walks down the ramp in a Furne One creation
Lazada via YouTube, screenshot

Rabiya Mateo shines in Furne One couture at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 9:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo stunned the universe at the evening gown segment of Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA earlier today.

Rabiya wore an elegant glittery yellow dress designed by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One of the fashion house Amato. Furne hinted on his Instagram that the design was inspired by the sun. 

The hosts, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, described Rabiya as a volunteer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country while she walks down the ramp. 

“Rabiya has a degree in physical therapy but plans to eventually go back to school and become a pediatrician. At the height of the pandemic, this 24-year-old volunteered to make PPE for frontline workers,” the hosts said. 

According to the Dubai-based Filipino designer, they spent around 10,000 hours just to make four gown of Rabiya to be used until the finals. 

"The one sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes. The dramatic and fitted silhouette adds interest and pizzazz on its own. The cape added royalty to the gown, and its beadwork was inspired by the radiance of the Philippine sun which symbolizes positivity and optimism. A hope for a new tomorrow, a world with endless beauty and happiness," Furne One described his opus on Instagram.

 

 

"Yes, for the gowns, they're all custom-made, meaning all hand made. So we spent around 10,000 hours for four gowns. It's different, Albert and Jonas contacted me to do this even though I'm more on avant garde designs than pageant designs, 'coz they want me to do a different take on pageantry," revealed Furne One in an online interview.

Earlier, Rabiya showed off her beach body to the universe as she ramped down during the swimsuit segment of the preliminaries.

Rabiya wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit, drawing cheers from the crowd. 

Related: Rabiya Mateo shows off her beach body at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries

The host described Rabiya as the country’s education ambassador while displaying her "Halibira walk" on stage.

“Rabiya is currently an ambassador for her country's Department of Education. This-24 year-old graduate works as a teacher and enjoys writing stories and acting in her spare time,” the host said. 

During yesterday's national costume competition, Rabiya wore a feathery Vegas-like ensemble inspired by the Philippine flag. 

Rabiya looked stunning in her national costume designed by the late Filipino international designer Rocky Gathercole. 

“This outfit is inspired by the Philippine flag. The blue represents royalty, red stands for the courage and strength for an independent woman and yellow, the color of sun and stars, symbolizes freedom to choose whoever you want to be,” the host said while Rabiya walked on stage.  

RELATED: #AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest

 

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Rabiya Mateo shines in Furne One couture at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries
1 hour ago
Rabiya Mateo shines in Furne One couture at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo stunned the universe at the evening gown segment of Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
In photos: Miss Universe 2020 National Costumes rich in concepts, surprises
20 hours ago
In photos: Miss Universe 2020 National Costumes rich in concepts, surprises
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo gracefully presented her Victoria's Secret Angel-inspired national costume to...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Filipinos go on 'bayanihan' for Miss Universe 2020 candidates; give away compassionate follows, gowns
2 days ago
Filipinos go on 'bayanihan' for Miss Universe 2020 candidates; give away compassionate follows, gowns
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Organization (MUO) President Paula Shugart greeted the candidates in three other languages at the beginning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach&rsquo;s hair hack & other beauty news
3 days ago
Pia Wurtzbach’s hair hack & other beauty news
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 3 days ago
How does Miss Universe 2015 get such gorgeous locks? Pia Wurtzbach says she usually wraps her hair when she works out in...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Rediscovering the modern filipino
3 days ago
Rediscovering the modern filipino
By Esme Palaganas | 3 days ago
How Filipino creatives serve culture to the world.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Manila house introduces its new Thai Chef
3 days ago
Manila house introduces its new Thai Chef
By Maurice Arcache | 3 days ago
Manila House introduces its new executive chef Piya Suthasiri of Thailand, dahlings.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with