In photos: Miss Universe 2020 National Costumes rich in concepts, 'magic tricks'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo gracefully presented her Vicoria's Secret Angel-inspired national costume to the cheers of spectators.

The Rocky Gathercole masterpiece, in collaboration with Manny Halasan, sported all three colors of the Philippine flag. She, however, did not wear her Sun headdress so as not to contravene stipulations under our Flag Law.

Other standouts in the Parade of Nations were Cambodia's goddess of unity from its Myr Temple; Denmark's Little Mermaid-inspired ensemble from the Hans Christian classic; Colombia's goddess of protection outfit; India's sari that reflected the duality of its traditional costume and the lotus flower; Indonesia's ode to the Komodo dragon; Jamaica's colorful take on the national flower from its gum tree; Malaysia's life-sized 'My Village' diorama depicting the rural life of her country; Peru's bird and a flag ensemble that paid tribute to her country's centenary; South Africa's canvas of Covid-19 stories painted by children; Spain's homage to David Velasuez's chef-de-oeuvre "Laos Meninas"; Thailand's fighting fish ensemble in the colors of its flag; and Vietnam's 'Ken Em' cocoon that celebrates her country's silk weaving industry.

Other noteworthy creations included Ukraine's virginal art cuttings; Venezuela's goddess of lightning ensemble; USA' s flaming mockingbird of Mississippi; Puerto Rico's astrology-inspired goddess of identity; Nicaragua's festive outfit in celebration of its December mardi gras for the Blessed Virgin Mary; Iceland's depiction of aurora borealis or the Northern Lights; Honduras' jaguar outfit reflecting the Mayan's depiction of darkness and light; Great Britain's pearl queen of London ensemble; El Salvador's blooming cascade of its national flower; and Cayman Islands' sea and sun depiction of its tourism industry.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Albania – Called the 'Queen of Earth and Sky,' her costume was inspired by the eagle and their national flag.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Argentina – Inspired by famous football star Diego Maradona and the country's World Cup historic feats.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Armenia – Inspired by a local jewelry that represents their women's courage

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Aruba – Representing their goddess of the sea and the white beaches of Aruba

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Australia – Inspired by the Australian black swan

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Bahamas – Called 'Flight to Paradise,' it's an homage to their national airline carrier, Bahamas Air

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Barbados – Inspired by their goddess of the sea

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Belgium – Antwerp is known for its diamonds, which inspired her costume.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Belize – Inspired by a local lighthouse

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Bolivia – Called 'Strength of the Andes,' the costume represents their people's resilience.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Brazil – An homage to their country's cotton and textile production since the country is the world's 5th largest producer of cotton.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas British Virgin Islands – Inspired by the flamingo that almost got extinct in the country. The costume celebrates the animal's reemergence.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Bulgaria – An 18th century costume that her grandmother wore at her grandmother's engagement

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Cambodia – Representing their god of unity, the costume has parts sculpted like an ancient temple.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Cameroon – It's a nod to the lion, their national animal

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Canada – Envisioned to be a Canadian superhero bearing the country's flag colors and maple leaf.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Cayman Islands – Inspired by their national bird

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Chile – Inspired by their fertility goddess

MUO/Benjamin Askinas China – An ancient Chinese court dress with modern elements

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Colombia – Inspired by their protection goddess representing indigenous women

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Costa Rica – Inspired by their national flower, the purple orchid

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Croatia – Based on the gingerbread heart, a popular token given by lovers.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Curacao – A tribute to flight attendant Margaret Abraham

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Czech Republic – Designed by a Hollywood designer, this costume is reminiscent of their local buffalo

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Denmark – Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 'Little Mermaid'

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Dom Rep – Inspired by a famous sunflower in an iconic local landmark

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Ecuador – Inspired by their sun god and festival of the sun

MUO/Benjamin Askinas El Salvador - Inspired by a local medicinal flower

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Finland – Representing the country's progress, the costume is animated with light-emitting diode (LED) lights whose coding took eight months to create.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas France – Representing the French icon Marianne, a symbol of the strong woman

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Ghana – Representing the Golden Stool, made shiny by thousands of stones

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Great Britain – Representing the "Pearl Queen of London," which stands for commitment to charity - the country is the first ever winner of the Miss Universe National Costume contest when it was launched in 1962. The costume is made of recycled materials.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Haiti – Inspired by their national coat of arms and citadel

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Honduras – Inspired by Luna Jaguar, which represents light and darkness. The jaguar for them represents power and fertility.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Iceland – Northern Lights-inspired

MUO/Benjamin Askinas India – Representing the true essence of a woman and lotus flower, which for them represents equality.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Indonesia – Inspired by the Komodo dragon, the last link to the dinosaurs and representing their heritage that goes back to prehistoric times.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Ireland – Inspired by Irish fairies believed to provide protection and good luck to those kind to them.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Israel – Named 'After COVID-19,' the dress is made with over 300 facemasks, symbolizing hope for a post-COVID world. As the host said, "Go get the vaccine and you won’t need this queen!"

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Italy – Called 'Wings of Hope,' this is inspired by the country's flag that aims to bring a message of hope.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Jamaica – Inspired by their national flower

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Japan – Called 'Tokyo Olympic Karate,' inspired the martial art that was developed in the country. The Tokyo Olympics should be in 2020, and Karate will debut as an Olympic sport this year.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Kazakhstan – Wearing traditional queen clothes

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Korea – Traditional Hanbok

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Kosovo – A modernized post-war traditional dress

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Laos – Representing culture and ancient arts, as well as landmarks with masks of protectors from all sides.

Lazada via YouTube; MUO/Benjamin Askinas Malaysia – Called 'My Village,' it is inspired by traditional houses. It is close to 300 pounds and took three months to complete. "She’s in search for a crown and dressed like a town," the host's description went.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Malta – Wearing a traditional women’s headdress in her dress partly made by a blind community.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Mauritius – Representing marine life, the sea and sun-printed dress is made by a children’s charity

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Mexico – Featuring a traditional craft in paper and wood

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Myanmar – This was not her original costume as it was lost in shipment. This outfit shows their people's weaving skills and strong spirit.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Nepal – This ode to mountaineers features a mini Mount Everest

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Netherlands – Featuring the country's landmarks and freedom

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Nicaragua – Inspired by the festival of the Virgin Mary’s conception held every December 7 in the country

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Norway – This own design represents the country's culture and nature.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Panama – The garb represents over 500 years of their nation's culture and tradition and is inspired by Panama City's foundation.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Paraguay – Inspired by jasmine, their national flower

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Peru – Inspired by the avian flamingo and the Peruvian flag

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Philippines – from the national flag, with colors representing courage, strength and freedom. "You’ll get far being just who you are like Philippines," as the host said.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Poland – Inspired by national flag

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Portugal – This lacey traditional dress represents different people in the country's history.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Puerto Rico – Inspired by a local astrologer

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Romania – Based on a fairytale about nature and rebirth

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Russia – Inspired by the diamond, which is a part of their national heritage and an important natural resource.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Singapore – Inspired by their flag colors and bearing the advocacy 'Stop Asian Hate'

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Slovak Republic - inspired by their flag and national flower rose

MUO/Benjamin Askinas South Afirca – The dress features digitally printed art by kids affected by the pandemic.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Spain- Based on a Spanish artist’s painting

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Thailand – Inspired by the Siamese fighting fish

Lazada via YouTube, screenshot Ukraine – Featuring papercutting, a popular local art that symbolizes happiness and purity

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Uruguay – Called 'I Am,' it is an homage to the LGBTQ community

MUO/Benjamin Askinas USA – Based on the mocking bird, symbol of Mississippi where she came from

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Venezuela – Inspired by their goddess of lightning and the country's world record for most number of lightning strikes per square kilometer made last 2013, a phenomenon that happens only every 300 years.

MUO/Benjamin Askinas Vietnam – Inspired by the country's silk weaving industry and the patience of their people.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe already posted the O Skincare & Medspa video entitled "Skincare TIPS with Philippines and El Salvador." Prior to the national costume competition, Rabiya aced her closed door panel interview wearing a Ram Silva pearl-encrusted, double-breasted suit dress with the world 'Pinay' embroidered in blue and red at the back bodice. She completed the look wearing Pia Wurtzbach's pearl earrings that the latter wore in the competition in 2015.

Hosted by reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi, the fast-paced presentation ended before viewers could decipher where it was shown. Presented by corporate sponsor Lazada, the national costume competition show was beamed live in both Lazada and iQiyi apps, as well as in the live coverage of the Miss Universe channels on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The swimsuit and evening gown preliminary will unfold tomorrow at 7 am in the same aforementioned platforms. This year, the candidates will be wearing capes in the swimsuit preliminary and sarongs for the finals.

