Manila house introduces its new Thai Chef
Chef Piya Suthasiri, Manila House executive chef

Manila house introduces its new Thai Chef

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - May 12, 2021 - 12:00am

Manila House introduces its new executive chef Piya Suthasiri of Thailand, dahlings.

Chef Piya has been a chef for almost 20 years working in resorts around the world including Amanpulo, the Maldives, Langkawi, Phuket and Kandaya. He brings with him a passion for creating hearty dishes infused with fresh and subtle flavors that surprise and delight, palanggas.

For Manila House, chef Piya creates two special menus: the Thai Corner, featuring authentic Thai dishes that Filipinos love such as Duck Confit in Red Curry, Tom Yum Goong, Crispy Catfish and Sour Mango Salad, and Mango and Sticky Rice.

“Now, you can enjoy the unique and authentic flavors of Thailand at the Manila House,” enthuses chef Piya.

I tasted most of the dishes on the menu and I couldn’t get enough of it, palanggas.

“This new Thai menu is a royal treat for the club members and guests,” says the dazzling Bambina Olivares.

For inquiries, call 0917-8163685 or email reservations@manilahouseinc.com.

 
